James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings

Australian jockey James McDonald recently concluded a 37-day stint in Hong Kong’s highly competitive horse racing scene, reaping greater financial rewards than the six-time Hong Kong champion jockey, Zac Purton. Despite Purton’s earlier skepticism, McDonald’s brief tenure in Hong Kong proved to be a lucrative endeavor, showcasing the potential of the city’s horse racing industry.

Outearning The Champion

McDonald, during his stay, managed to earn over HK$35 million in prizemoney, which translated to personal earnings of around A$664,137. This figure significantly outpaced Purton’s HK$29 million in prizemoney and personal earnings of approximately A$553,883. McDonald’s superior earnings stemmed from his victories in higher quality races, including an unforgettable Group 1 victory with Romantic Warrior in the Hong Kong Cup, which notably bolstered his earnings.

McDonald’s Remarkable Stint

Over the course of 12 meetings from November 26 to January 1, McDonald’s share of the total prizemoney surpassed HK$50 million, making him the second-highest earner for the season, closely following Purton. Though Purton’s eventual earnings will be somewhat amplified due to Hong Kong’s lower tax rate compared to Australia’s, McDonald’s impressive performance has undoubtedly underscored the potential riches of Hong Kong’s horse racing scene.

Hong Kong’s Racing Ecosystem

The Hong Kong Jockey Club, in its pursuit to attract and reward the world’s best horses, has announced a substantial increase in prizemoney for the Hong Kong International Races, with the four marquee contests now worth a combined HK$100 million. This increase reflects the Club’s commitment to enhancing competition and assisting owners in their attempts to purchase and import the best possible horses, especially in a challenging economic climate.

The city’s racing industry also witnessed a historic moment when Golden Sixty became the highest-earning racehorse in history at Sha Tin, taking out the Group One FWD Champions Mile for a record third straight time and setting a new Hong Kong record with his ninth Group One win. These developments, together with McDonald’s successful stint, highlight the Hong Kong horse racing industry’s global appeal and lucrative potential.