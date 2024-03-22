James Madison Dukes Triumph Over Wisconsin Badgers, Secure Round of 32 Spot After 41 Years

March Madness 2024 witnessed a significant upset as No. 12 seed James Madison Dukes overcame No. 5 seed Wisconsin Badgers in a thrilling contest. With a final score of 72-61, the Dukes marked their first entry into the Round of 32 since 1983, showcasing a blend of strategy, skill, and determination. Led by standout performances from Terrence Edwards Jr. and T.J. Bickerstaff, James Madison's victory not only highlighted their offensive strength but also redefined their status in the tournament.

Early Dominance and Wisconsin's Counter

The game commenced with James Madison establishing an early dominance, racing to an 18-5 lead. Wisconsin attempted a comeback with an 11-3 run, cutting the deficit to five. However, the Dukes, unfazed, launched a 12-0 run to extend their lead to 17 by halftime. The second half saw Wisconsin narrowing the gap to six, but a timely three-pointer from Noah Friedel catalyzed an 11-3 run by James Madison, effectively sealing the victory.

Team Effort and Individual Brilliance

James Madison's success was a testament to their collective effort and individual brilliance. Four Dukes scored in double digits, with Edwards Jr. leading the way with 14 points. Bickerstaff and Julien Wooden contributed 12 points each, while Michael Green III added 11 off the bench. This balanced attack was crucial in overcoming Wisconsin's challenge and setting up a historic victory for James Madison.

Looking Ahead: A Clash with Duke

The triumph over Wisconsin sets James Madison up for a clash against No. 5 Duke, offering the Dukes a chance to make their first Sweet 16 appearance in school history. The upcoming game promises to be a captivating encounter, as James Madison looks to continue their Cinderella run in the tournament. With their eyes set on further glory, the Dukes are ready to face the challenges ahead, bolstered by their remarkable win against Wisconsin.

The upset not only signifies a monumental achievement for James Madison but also adds to the lore of March Madness, where underdogs can defy odds and make history. As the Dukes prepare for their next challenge, their victory serves as a reminder of the unpredictable and thrilling nature of college basketball's premier tournament.