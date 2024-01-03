James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season

The tranquility of the River Lennon was broken on New Year’s Day, not by any harsh intervention, but by a significant event: the earliest catch of the season. James Kenny, a seasoned angler from Kilmacrennan, achieved a notable feat by catching the first salmon of the 2024 season. The remarkable catch, marking the first time in 11 years that the first salmon of the year was caught on the opening day, took place in Watts Pool, a serene spot near Ramelton, shortly after 1 pm.

Not Just a Catch, A Triumph

Measuring a substantial 69cm in length and tipping the scales at approximately 8 pounds, the salmon was quite a catch. Lured by a pink, barbless Flying C, the fish was a testament to Kenny’s angling expertise. However, the success of this exploit isn’t solely measured by the size of the catch. It’s amplified by the fact that this was the first salmon caught on the opening day of the season in over a decade. A triumph that, undoubtedly, will echo in the angling community for some time.

A Testament to Sustainable Fishing

After the catch, James Kenny adhered to the principles of sustainable fishing. The salmon was released back into the river as part of the River Lennon’s 2024 Catch and Release scheme. This action underscores the commitment of the angling community to preserving the aquatic ecosystem, highlighting that the thrill of the catch need not come at the expense of the environment.

Season Begins on a High Note

The salmon season, which extends from January 1 to September 30, began on a high note. The early success left Kenny ‘delighted’, as it would any angler. The achievement not only signifies a promising start to the season but also reinforces the joy and anticipation that fishing brings to many. As the season continues, anglers will be hoping to replicate Kenny’s success, while also respecting the balance of nature.