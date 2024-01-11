en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

James Houston’s Return to Practice Sparks Optimism for Detroit Lions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
James Houston’s Return to Practice Sparks Optimism for Detroit Lions

In the flurry of preparations for the Detroit Lions’ upcoming clash against the Los Angeles Rams, a notable development unfolded at Thursday’s practice session. Key players, Sam LaPorta, Teddy Bridgewater, Jerry Jacobs, and Kalif Raymond, were conspicuous by their absence. However, the offensive linemen, Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, and Frank Ragnow, made a comeback following a day of rest.

James Houston’s Return

Garnering particular attention was the return of outside linebacker, James Houston. Sidelined since Week 2 due to an ankle injury, Houston has been on injury reserve, undergoing rigorous rehabilitation and training. His full participation on Wednesday and commitment to returning to the field stood out, despite head coach Dan Campbell’s less optimistic stance regarding his recovery compared to other injured players, such as Jameson Williams and Brock Wright.

His role in the Lions’ Defense

Having recorded 8.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss in his nine-game NFL career, Houston’s potential contribution to the Lions’ pass rush, when healthy, is undeniable. However, Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn clarified that the decision to activate Houston for Sunday’s game would hinge on his effectiveness during practice.

Return of Other Key Players

Meanwhile, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and fullback Jason Cabinda, both previously on the injured reserve list, made a return to action last week. Their comeback, coupled with Houston’s return, marks a significant boost to the Lions’ roster as they brace for the challenge posed by the Los Angeles Rams.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
41 seconds ago
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
In the first week of 2024, Western Australia (WA) grapples with an alarming surge in COVID-19 related deaths and hospital admissions. A total of 12 fatalities have been reported by WA Health, a number that underscores the continuing challenges faced by the healthcare system amidst this global health crisis. COVID-19: A Rising Threat COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
23 mins ago
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
26 mins ago
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
2 mins ago
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
9 mins ago
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
10 mins ago
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
41 seconds
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Secures Historic Third Consecutive Presidential Term
51 seconds
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Secures Historic Third Consecutive Presidential Term
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
2 mins
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
3 mins
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
3 mins
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
9 mins
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
9 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
9 mins
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
10 mins
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
23 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
35 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app