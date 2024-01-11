James Houston’s Return to Practice Sparks Optimism for Detroit Lions

In the flurry of preparations for the Detroit Lions’ upcoming clash against the Los Angeles Rams, a notable development unfolded at Thursday’s practice session. Key players, Sam LaPorta, Teddy Bridgewater, Jerry Jacobs, and Kalif Raymond, were conspicuous by their absence. However, the offensive linemen, Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, and Frank Ragnow, made a comeback following a day of rest.

James Houston’s Return

Garnering particular attention was the return of outside linebacker, James Houston. Sidelined since Week 2 due to an ankle injury, Houston has been on injury reserve, undergoing rigorous rehabilitation and training. His full participation on Wednesday and commitment to returning to the field stood out, despite head coach Dan Campbell’s less optimistic stance regarding his recovery compared to other injured players, such as Jameson Williams and Brock Wright.

His role in the Lions’ Defense

Having recorded 8.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss in his nine-game NFL career, Houston’s potential contribution to the Lions’ pass rush, when healthy, is undeniable. However, Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn clarified that the decision to activate Houston for Sunday’s game would hinge on his effectiveness during practice.

Return of Other Key Players

Meanwhile, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and fullback Jason Cabinda, both previously on the injured reserve list, made a return to action last week. Their comeback, coupled with Houston’s return, marks a significant boost to the Lions’ roster as they brace for the challenge posed by the Los Angeles Rams.