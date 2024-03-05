James Houdeshell, Esteemed Findlay Coach and Administrator, Dies at 93

On Saturday, March 2, in Marana, Arizona, the educational and athletic community lost a towering figure, Dr. James Houdeshell, at the age of 93. His death marks the end of an era for the University of Findlay, where he left an indelible mark spanning over six decades in various capacities, including coach, professor, and administrator. Jim Givens, Director of Athletics at Findlay, reflected on Houdeshell's unparalleled dedication to the institution, underscoring his role as a mentor and ambassador whose legacy of commitment will forever echo through the campus corridors.

Advertisment

Legacy of Leadership and Mentorship

Dr. Houdeshell's journey at Findlay commenced shortly after his graduation in 1953, embarking on a storied career that saw him wearing multiple hats with distinction. Not only did he excel in academics, obtaining advanced degrees from Bowling Green State University and Indiana University, but he also left a significant mark in athletics. As a coach, he led teams to victory in basketball, football, and baseball, demonstrating a rare versatility and commitment to student-athletes' success both on and off the field. His coaching tenure in basketball was particularly notable, amassing 434 wins over 30 seasons and leading the team to 16 NAIA District 22 playoff appearances.

Award-Winning Coach and Community Leader

Advertisment

Houdeshell's contributions were not confined to the boundaries of the University of Findlay. His excellence was recognized with multiple hall of fame inductions, including the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. Beyond the accolades, his influence extended into the community, where he served in various leadership roles, including as president of the NAIA and contributing to local education and recreation boards. His tireless work ethic and passion for developing young minds were evident in his pride in his players' academic achievements, with nearly 95% of them graduating under his tenure.

Enduring Impact and Memory

The legacy of Dr. James Houdeshell goes beyond the numerous titles and awards; it is deeply etched in the hearts of those he coached, taught, and led. The University of Findlay's decision to name the basketball court inside Croy Gymnasium after him and his wife, Mira, in 2019, is a testament to his lasting impact. As the Findlay and wider athletic community mourn his passing, they also celebrate the life of a man whose love for the school and its students knew no bounds. Houdeshell's dedication to excellence, leadership, and mentorship has set a benchmark that will continue to inspire future generations.

Reflecting on Dr. Houdeshell's monumental contributions, it's clear that his legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the institutions he helped shape. His story is not just one of personal achievement but of profound influence on countless individuals. As the University of Findlay and beyond honor his memory, the essence of his teachings—commitment, leadership, and academic excellence—remains a guiding light for many.