James Anderson Breaks Record as Oldest Pace Bowler in Test on Indian Soil

At the age of 41 years and 187 days, James Anderson has set a new record as the oldest pace bowler to play a Test match on Indian soil. This historical event unfolded during the second Test against India at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Anderson has broken a 72-year-old record, previously held by the iconic Lala Amarnath, who has been the oldest pacer to play a Test match in India since 1952.

Anderson's Remarkable Cricketing Journey

James Anderson's participation in the match marks a significant milestone in his illustrious cricketing career. It is a testament to his longevity and fitness that he continues to compete at the highest level of the sport even in his early forties. Not only has he become the oldest pace bowler to play a Test match on Indian soil, but he also holds the record for the most Test wickets by a visiting bowler in India. He has troubled three different generations of Indian cricketers, including the legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, and the promising Shubman Gill.

Return to Test Cricket

Anderson made his return to Test cricket after a gap of six months, becoming the fifth oldest player to play a test cricket match in India. His longevity in the sport has now become a benchmark for fast bowlers around the world. On Day 1 of the second Test in Vizag, Anderson dismissed Shubman Gill, bringing his total wickets on Indian soil to 140, the most against any opponent. He is also closing in on the 700-wicket mark, currently third on the all-time list behind Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

A New Chapter in Cricket History

James Anderson's achievement in the second Test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam is a new chapter in cricket history. His name now stands tall in the record books as the oldest pacer to play a Test match in India, surpassing notable names like Ray Lindwall, Shute Banerjee, and Ghulam Guard. His impeccable performance against the Indian batters, particularly his dismissal of Shubman Gill, further highlights his enduring prowess and the important role he continues to play in the world of cricket.