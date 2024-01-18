en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

James Allison Extends Contract with Mercedes, Bolstering Team’s Stability

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
James Allison Extends Contract with Mercedes, Bolstering Team’s Stability

James Allison, the technical director at Mercedes, has reaffirmed his dedication to the team by signing a long-term contract. Known for his championship-winning tenure at Renault and Ferrari, Allison first joined Mercedes in 2017 and quickly became a cornerstone of the team’s success. His technical acumen has guided the team to four drivers’ titles and five consecutive Constructors’ Championships.

The Journey of James Allison at Mercedes

Initially joining as the technical director, Allison’s role expanded to chief technical officer for a brief period, where he oversaw broader strategy and non-Formula 1 projects. Despite stepping back into his former position last year, the allure of the work and the impact he could make prompted him to extend his contract. This commitment further bolsters the stability in the team, a sentiment echoed by team principal Toto Wolff’s recent contract renewal.

Allison’s Impact on Mercedes’ Success

Allison’s influence is not limited to his technical prowess. He has also been instrumental in shaping the team’s culture. Wolff, who is also the team principal and CEO, values Allison both as a personal friend and professional ally. He commends Allison’s leadership style, emphasizing his role in fostering the team’s ‘tough love’ culture. This approach has been a key component in Mercedes’ success, encouraging a balance of mutual respect and high standards.

Maintaining Confidence in Mercedes

Not only does Allison’s decision to extend his contract inspire confidence within the team, but it also assures Mercedes’ partners and observers of the team’s commitment to excellence. With plans for a technical revamp ahead of the 2024 season, securing Allison’s expertise is crucial in Mercedes’ bid to reclaim their dominance in Formula 1 from current leaders, Red Bull. As both Allison and Wolff have pledged their long-term future to the team, Mercedes stands poised for a strong future in the sport.

0
Business Formula 1 Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
U.S. Power Companies Retreat from Offshore Wind Investments
The offshore wind energy sector in the United States, once a beacon of hope for renewable energy advocates, is now witnessing a marked retreat by the power companies that were once its staunch supporters. Several utilities that had previously invested in offshore wind farms are beginning to divest from these projects. This shift includes significant
U.S. Power Companies Retreat from Offshore Wind Investments
IMTEX Forming 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of Manufacturing
13 mins ago
IMTEX Forming 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of Manufacturing
Nuvini Group Limited Faces Nasdaq Deficiency Notice: Aims for Compliance
13 mins ago
Nuvini Group Limited Faces Nasdaq Deficiency Notice: Aims for Compliance
Abu Dhabi Positions Itself as a Global Leader in Sustainable Economic Growth at Davos
6 mins ago
Abu Dhabi Positions Itself as a Global Leader in Sustainable Economic Growth at Davos
KALA BIO Announces Stock Options Grant Amidst Pursuit of Novel Eye Disease Therapies
12 mins ago
KALA BIO Announces Stock Options Grant Amidst Pursuit of Novel Eye Disease Therapies
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Anticipates Mixed Performance for 2024
12 mins ago
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Anticipates Mixed Performance for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Arvind Rajagopal Sheds Light on Ramjanmabhoomi Movement and Babri Masjid Case
2 mins
Arvind Rajagopal Sheds Light on Ramjanmabhoomi Movement and Babri Masjid Case
UNCW Seahawks vs. College of Charleston: A Pivotal CAA Showdown
2 mins
UNCW Seahawks vs. College of Charleston: A Pivotal CAA Showdown
Democratic Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Biden's Re-election Campaign
2 mins
Democratic Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Biden's Re-election Campaign
Slovenian Justice Ministry Scandal: Building Purchase Controversy and Minister's Defiance
2 mins
Slovenian Justice Ministry Scandal: Building Purchase Controversy and Minister's Defiance
Whistleblower Sandra Pamberi Granted Bail: A Spotlight on Corporate Responsibility
2 mins
Whistleblower Sandra Pamberi Granted Bail: A Spotlight on Corporate Responsibility
Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister Advocates for UN Security Council Reforms and Diplomacy
3 mins
Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister Advocates for UN Security Council Reforms and Diplomacy
Iran Launches Satellite Amid Escalating Regional Tensions, Draws Western Criticism
4 mins
Iran Launches Satellite Amid Escalating Regional Tensions, Draws Western Criticism
Vladimir Coufal: West Ham's Resilience Will Shine in Upcoming Match
7 mins
Vladimir Coufal: West Ham's Resilience Will Shine in Upcoming Match
Carlos Alcaraz: A Display of Skill and Sportsmanship at the Rod Laver Arena
8 mins
Carlos Alcaraz: A Display of Skill and Sportsmanship at the Rod Laver Arena
Bangladesh Advances Agricultural Self-Reliance with New Initiatives and 'Krishak Smart Card'
22 mins
Bangladesh Advances Agricultural Self-Reliance with New Initiatives and 'Krishak Smart Card'
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
3 hours
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
4 hours
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
4 hours
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
5 hours
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
7 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
7 hours
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
7 hours
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD
9 hours
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app