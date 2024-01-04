Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Secure Third Pro Bowl Selections

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals have earned their third consecutive Pro Bowl selections, excelling in their positions despite a challenging season for their team. Both athletes have garnered top votes in their respective positions, testament to their exceptional performances on the field.

Unwavering Excellence Amidst Challenges

Ja’Marr Chase, despite grappling with injuries, has led the Bengals this season in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Chase’s dedication and perseverance have earned him a spot among the Bengals greats, joining the likes of A.J. Green, Cris Collinsworth, and Bob Trumpy as the only Bengals to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of their first three seasons.

Record-Breaking Performances

Trey Hendrickson, tied for the NFL lead in sacks at a career-high of 17, has managed to break club records. His performance this season puts him in contention to be the first player in Bengals’ history to lead the NFL in sacks since it became an official statistic in 1982.

Recognition for Additional Standout Players

Additional recognition for the Bengals’ team comes in the form of alternate placements. Running back Joe Mixon has been named as a first alternate for the Pro Bowl, and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. as a third alternate. Both players have showcased robust performances this season, highlighting their potential to step up to the Pro Bowl platform should starters be unable to play.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, introducing an exciting new flag football format, will take place on Sunday, February 4, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The games promise to be a thrilling spectacle, showcasing the best of NFL talent in a refreshing setup.