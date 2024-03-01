Jamar Chaney Joins Baylor Bears as Inside Linebackers Coach for 2024 Season

Former Mississippi State linebacker and professional NFL player, Jamar Chaney, steps into a new role as the inside linebackers coach for the Baylor Bears in the upcoming 2024 season. This move marks a significant step in Chaney's coaching career, having previously contributed to the Western Kentucky team under Tyson Helton.

Advertisment

From Starkville to the NFL, and Beyond

Chaney's journey from a celebrated athlete at Mississippi State, where he earned second team All-SEC honors, to the NFL, and now back into the collegiate coaching sphere, highlights his deep understanding and passion for football. With an impressive 286 career tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions during his time in Starkville, Chaney showcased his prowess on the field. His tenure in the NFL, including productive seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, further enriched his football acumen.

Coaching Career Takes Flight

Advertisment

After hanging up his cleats, Chaney quickly transitioned into coaching, bringing with him a wealth of experience and insights gained from both his collegiate and professional football career. His coaching journey has seen him work alongside some of the sport's most respected figures, including Andy Reid and Todd Bowles, positioning him as a valuable asset to any team. Chaney's latest role with Baylor comes at a crucial time as the Bears aim to revitalize their program following a disappointing 3-9 finish in 2023.

Baylor's Path to Redemption

As Baylor looks to the future, Chaney's arrival signals a fresh start and a commitment to excellence. The departure of leading conference programs, Oklahoma and Texas, opens up new opportunities for Baylor to ascend in the rankings. With Chaney's expertise and leadership, the Bears' linebacking corps is poised for growth and success, potentially leading the team to a much-needed resurgence.

Chaney's transition to Baylor Bears as the inside linebackers coach is more than a career move; it's a testament to his enduring dedication to football and his desire to mold the next generation of athletes. As Baylor gears up for the 2024 season, all eyes will be on Chaney and the impact he will undoubtedly have on the team's performance and spirit.