Jamar Chaney Joins Baylor as Inside Linebackers Coach, Eyes 2024 Season Turnaround

Former Mississippi State standout and NFL veteran, Jamar Chaney, has been announced as Baylor University's new inside linebackers coach for the 2024 season. This strategic move comes after Chaney's successful coaching stint at Western Kentucky and a celebrated college and professional playing career. Chaney's appointment is part of Baylor's broader initiative to revitalize its football program following a disappointing 3-9 finish in 2023.

From Starkville to the NFL, and Back to College Football

Chaney's journey through football has been marked by significant achievements and a deep passion for the game. After a stellar career at Mississippi State, where he earned second team All-SEC honors and racked up 286 career tackles, Chaney transitioned to the NFL, where he played for teams including the Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons. Despite retiring from professional play in 2014, Chaney's love for football never waned, leading him to a coaching career that has seen him work under some of the sport's most respected figures.

A Coaching Career Built on Experience and Mentorship

Chaney's coaching credentials are impressive, with roles at various colleges and insights gained from football minds like Andy Reid, Todd Bowles, and Mike Leach. His experience spans both defensive strategy and talent development, making him a valuable asset for Baylor's football program. Chaney's previous role at Western Kentucky, coupled with his collegiate and NFL experiences, have equipped him with a unique perspective on defense, player development, and recruitment.

Baylor's Path Forward

Baylor's decision to bring Chaney on board signals a commitment to turning around its football fortunes. With the departure of Oklahoma and Texas from the conference, Baylor is poised for resurgence, and Chaney's leadership could be a catalyst for change. His track record of developing strong defensive talent and contributing to team strategy aligns with Baylor's goals of competing at the highest levels of college football.

As Baylor looks to the future, the addition of Jamar Chaney to its coaching staff is a promising step toward rebuilding and strengthening the program. Chaney's journey from the gridiron to the sidelines embodies a passion for football that is sure to inspire Baylor's players and fans alike. With the 2024 season on the horizon, all eyes will be on Chaney and the Baylor Bears as they strive to reclaim their place among college football's elite.