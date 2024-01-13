en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Jamaican Prodigy Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards Joins Chelsea Football Club

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Jamaican Prodigy Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards Joins Chelsea Football Club

In a landmark moment for Jamaican football, Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards, a young prodigy from Phoenix Academy, has officially joined the ranks of Chelsea Football Club in the English Premier League. This significant development is a testament to Richards’ years of sheer dedication, relentless training, and remarkable talent, both on and off the field.

From Phoenix Academy to Stamford Bridge

Richards’ journey to Chelsea has been nothing short of extraordinary. Born on November 10, 2005, he began his football career at Phoenix Academy, demonstrating an undeniable prowess at a young age. Craig Butler, the founder of Phoenix Academy, has been instrumental in shaping Richards’ career, exposing him to European football since he was twelve.

Richards made seven appearances for the Jamaican national team and carved a niche for himself as the youngest Jamaican goalscorer in Gold Cup history. His move to Chelsea was confirmed on January 12, 2024, following his 18th birthday in November last year. Richards, known for his speed, skill, and balance, has been training with Chelsea’s first-team squad during their pre-season tour of the United States.

A Rising Star in the Football World

Richards, a prolific goalscorer at the youth level, has already made significant strides in his career. His first international goal was scored against Trinidad & Tobago in the 2023 Gold Cup, solidifying his place in the Jamaican team.

Richards’ transition from Phoenix Academy to Chelsea has been smooth, largely due to the guidance and mentorship provided by Butler. The young forward is currently training with Chelsea’s first team under the watchful eye of Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino. His performances have been nothing short of impressive, and he is now under consideration for selection by Pochettino.

More than Just A Footballer

Butler’s approach to player development goes beyond just football skills. He has emphasized the importance of preparing players like Richards for their roles as ambassadors. This includes training in public speaking and image projection, skills that are just as important off the field as they are on it. With this in mind, Richards is poised to become not just a successful footballer, but also a highly respected ambassador for his country.

Richards’ move to Chelsea is seen as a significant achievement not just for him, but for Jamaican football as a whole. Other Phoenix Academy graduates, such as Leon Bailey, have also made strides in European football. This trend indicates a promising future for Jamaican players in Europe’s top leagues, with Richards paving the way for many more to follow.

0
Europe Jamaica Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
36 mins ago
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
Former Slovak Prime Minister and Smer leader, Robert Fico, has ignited a series of public debates following the acquisition of a luxury apartment in one of Bratislava’s most desirable neighborhoods. The property, sold to Fico at a price considerably lower than its market value, has raised eyebrows and triggered speculation about the nature of the
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
Radisson Hotel Group Sets New Record with Remarkable Growth in 2023
4 hours ago
Radisson Hotel Group Sets New Record with Remarkable Growth in 2023
Navigating Differences: Enhancing China-Europe Relations
5 hours ago
Navigating Differences: Enhancing China-Europe Relations
Guild Wars 2 Battles EU Matchmaking Issues; Previews Balance Update
56 mins ago
Guild Wars 2 Battles EU Matchmaking Issues; Previews Balance Update
Resilience Amid Challenges: The Beer and Pubs Industry's Journey Towards Innovation
2 hours ago
Resilience Amid Challenges: The Beer and Pubs Industry's Journey Towards Innovation
TECNALIA: The Vanguard in Strategic Environmental Planning and Air Quality Management
4 hours ago
TECNALIA: The Vanguard in Strategic Environmental Planning and Air Quality Management
Latest Headlines
World News
Cockroach Infestation Leads to £15,000 Fine for Kabul Darbar Restaurant
40 seconds
Cockroach Infestation Leads to £15,000 Fine for Kabul Darbar Restaurant
New Leadership Takes Charge at Partido Federal ng Pilipinas Following Constitutional Crisis
1 min
New Leadership Takes Charge at Partido Federal ng Pilipinas Following Constitutional Crisis
Public Outcry as Influential Individual Unlawfully Claims Kasora Lake
2 mins
Public Outcry as Influential Individual Unlawfully Claims Kasora Lake
Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Tale of Resilience
3 mins
Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Tale of Resilience
Emergence of Trey Galloway as IU Basketball's Point Guard Leads Team to Victory
3 mins
Emergence of Trey Galloway as IU Basketball's Point Guard Leads Team to Victory
Montego Bay to Host Inaugural 'Run for the Republic' Track and Field Meet
3 mins
Montego Bay to Host Inaugural 'Run for the Republic' Track and Field Meet
Shootings of ANC Members Ignite Concerns Over Corruption and Safety in Eastern Cape
3 mins
Shootings of ANC Members Ignite Concerns Over Corruption and Safety in Eastern Cape
Ex-CS:GO Pro 'emilio' Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies
3 mins
Ex-CS:GO Pro 'emilio' Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies
Unprecedented Cold Forces Temporary Closure of Mt. Baker Ski Area
4 mins
Unprecedented Cold Forces Temporary Closure of Mt. Baker Ski Area
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
49 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app