en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy

The centuries-old tradition of jallikattu, a bull-taming event, unfolded once again in Avaniapuram, Madurai in Tamil Nadu, India. On 15th January 2024, the air of the locality was thick with anticipation as participants and spectators gathered for the event, integral to the Pongal celebrations – a hallmark of Tamil culture.

The Enthralling Encounter

Jallikattu is not merely a game, but a testament to the agility and strength of the participants and the bulls alike. The objective is simple yet challenging – participants must hold onto the hump of the bulls, specially bred for their might, for a certain distance or time. The reward is not only the prizes but the thrill of the competition and the pride of taming a bull.

Controversy and Regulation

Despite its cultural significance, jallikattu has been the subject of controversy over concerns regarding animal welfare and participant safety. In 2014, the event was temporarily banned by the Supreme Court. However, following widespread protests and an ordinance passed by the Tamil Nadu government in 2017, jallikattu was allowed to be held under certain regulations. The ordinance was later upheld by the Supreme Court, acknowledging the cultural importance of the event for the Tamil community.

Enduring Popularity

Even in the face of controversy, jallikattu continues to thrive. This year, Avaniapuram Jallikattu saw the registration of 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers. The event lasted three days, drawing large crowds to witness the spectacle. The newly inaugurated Madurai Jallikattu stadium, boasting a seating capacity of more than 5,000 people and various facilities for players, spectators, and the media, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on 23rd January. Despite the injuries sustained by at least 45 people, including two cops, the popularity and anticipation for the event remain undeterred, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural significance of jallikattu in the Tamil community.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
15 seconds ago
Medi Assist Healthcare's IPO Receives 40% Subscription on First Day
Bengaluru-based Medi Assist Healthcare’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) has witnessed a 40 percent subscription on its first day, January 15. The subscription process is scheduled to close on January 17. The price band for the issue has been set at Rs 397-418 per share. The company, a key player in the third-party administration (TPA) services
Medi Assist Healthcare's IPO Receives 40% Subscription on First Day
Nifty 50 Crosses 22,000: A Milestone Reflecting Investor Confidence and IT Sector's Growth
46 seconds ago
Nifty 50 Crosses 22,000: A Milestone Reflecting Investor Confidence and IT Sector's Growth
Civil Aviation Minister Steps in as Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations
51 seconds ago
Civil Aviation Minister Steps in as Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations
Indian Banks Expand in Ayodhya: A Strategic Move Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
31 seconds ago
Indian Banks Expand in Ayodhya: A Strategic Move Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
Maldives Sets Deadline for Withdrawal of Indian Troops, Signaling Shift in Foreign Policy
38 seconds ago
Maldives Sets Deadline for Withdrawal of Indian Troops, Signaling Shift in Foreign Policy
WEF Davos 2024: Global Leaders Gather to Rebuild Trust
42 seconds ago
WEF Davos 2024: Global Leaders Gather to Rebuild Trust
Latest Headlines
World News
Halloween Creativity, Soccer Dreams, Health Advice, and Digital Safety
7 seconds
Halloween Creativity, Soccer Dreams, Health Advice, and Digital Safety
Livi Sheldon: From Bullying Victim to Gladiator Diamond
18 seconds
Livi Sheldon: From Bullying Victim to Gladiator Diamond
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure Amid Shutdown Threat
20 seconds
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure Amid Shutdown Threat
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
22 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Kush: The Cheap Drug Fuelling a Severe Addiction Crisis
25 seconds
Kush: The Cheap Drug Fuelling a Severe Addiction Crisis
Exercise Therapy May Worsen Symptoms in Long Covid Patients, Study Suggests
28 seconds
Exercise Therapy May Worsen Symptoms in Long Covid Patients, Study Suggests
Unleashing the Full Potential of Health Savings Accounts
35 seconds
Unleashing the Full Potential of Health Savings Accounts
NDA Invites Private Entities to Operate Drug Rehab Centers
38 seconds
NDA Invites Private Entities to Operate Drug Rehab Centers
Iowa Caucuses: Final Pitches Amid Cold Snap as Presidential Race Heats Up
50 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: Final Pitches Amid Cold Snap as Presidential Race Heats Up
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
22 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
5 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
28 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
57 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app