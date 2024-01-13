en English
Jalil Smith Retracts Transfer Decision, Stays with Syracuse

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 2:18 pm EST
In a significant development signaling a potential shift in the dynamics of Syracuse football, defensive end Jalil Smith has elected to remain with the Orange. Smith had previously expressed intent to move, entering the transfer portal. A former recruit from Brooklyn’s Abraham Lincoln High School, Smith was one of the top catches in Coach Dino Babers’ final class.

Smith’s Journey in Syracuse

Ranked as the No. 1,693 player in the Class of 2023 by 247 Sports, Smith’s journey at Syracuse had a slow start. Redshirted during his true freshman year, he didn’t register a statistic in the sole game he played. Despite this, his decision to stay shines a ray of hope on the potential he brings to the team.

Fran Brown’s Era Begins

With the exit of Babers and the ushering in of Fran Brown as Syracuse’s new coach, changes were anticipated. Indeed, a wave of movement ensued. A staggering 20 players from the Syracuse roster entered the transfer portal. Smith, however, became the first to reverse his decision, deciding to stick with the Orange.

Nine players from Syracuse have already found new homes, with four elevating to Power-Four level programs. The transfer class of Syracuse currently holds the No. 23 spot as per 247 Sports. On3.com, considering the overall talent enhancement, places it at No. 11 in the country.

NFL Sports United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

