en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Jalen Brunson’s Anticipated Return to Dallas as Knicks Player

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:07 pm EST
Jalen Brunson’s Anticipated Return to Dallas as Knicks Player

As the New York Knicks prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks, all eyes are on Jalen Brunson, returning to his former team’s home for the first time since his departure. The point guard began his NBA career in Dallas, contributing to their Western Conference Finals run in 2022 before switching allegiances to the Knicks. The match-up, however, will be lacking the anticipated Brunson-Luka Doncic duel, with Doncic sidelined due to an ankle sprain.

A Look Back at Brunson’s Time with the Mavericks

During his tenure with the Mavericks, Brunson played a significant role, including a memorable performance in their 126-121 victory marked by Doncic’s historic 60-20-10 game. Despite being sidelined in the Knicks’ match in Dallas last season, the memory of a crucial putback that forced overtime is still fresh in Brunson’s mind. The point guard’s transfer to the Knicks, however, led to a rift between the two teams, resulting in collusion accusations and costing the Knicks a second-round pick.

Brunson’s Impact on the Knicks

Since moving to the Knicks, Brunson has proven his worth, averaging 24.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds over 116 games. His performance has been instrumental in leading the Knicks to a series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and maintaining their undefeated status in the new year. The game against the Mavericks presents another opportunity for Brunson to shine, facing a team led by Kyrie Irving in Doncic’s absence.

Expectations for the Upcoming Game

The impending game is anticipated to be a close contest, with the Knicks currently favored to win. Irving, stepping in for the injured Doncic, is prepared for the challenge, aware of the stakes involved. Brunson, on the other hand, is set to make his mark, expressing the significance of Dallas in his journey, and calling it a place that means a lot to him. The match-up will mark the first of two meetings between the Knicks and Mavericks this season, offering a glimpse into the dynamics of both teams in the absence of their star players.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
Gladiators: The Return of a Television Phenomenon and the Lives of its Original Stars
The 90s television sensation, the Gladiators, is poised to make a triumphant return 24 years after its last series aired. The British sports entertainment game show, which originally ran from 1992 to 2000, became a cultural phenomenon as it showcased athletic contestants pitted against the Gladiators in a series of physical challenges. As the show
Gladiators: The Return of a Television Phenomenon and the Lives of its Original Stars
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
25 mins ago
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
Minnesota Wild's Quest for Redemption: A Crucial Encounter with Arizona Coyotes
28 mins ago
Minnesota Wild's Quest for Redemption: A Crucial Encounter with Arizona Coyotes
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
8 mins ago
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
11 mins ago
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
23 mins ago
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
Latest Headlines
World News
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
2 mins
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
Gladiators: The Return of a Television Phenomenon and the Lives of its Original Stars
3 mins
Gladiators: The Return of a Television Phenomenon and the Lives of its Original Stars
IKEA Canada Launches Decor-Integrated Workout Gear as Fitness and Comfort Converge
3 mins
IKEA Canada Launches Decor-Integrated Workout Gear as Fitness and Comfort Converge
Influencer's Botched Liposuction Leads to Unforeseen Ordeal and Eventual Triumph
3 mins
Influencer's Botched Liposuction Leads to Unforeseen Ordeal and Eventual Triumph
Malaysia Considers Banning 1MDB Documentary Amid High-Speed Rail Project Setbacks
6 mins
Malaysia Considers Banning 1MDB Documentary Amid High-Speed Rail Project Setbacks
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
8 mins
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
11 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
11 mins
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
12 mins
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
22 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app