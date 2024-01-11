Jalen Brunson’s Anticipated Return to Dallas as Knicks Player

As the New York Knicks prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks, all eyes are on Jalen Brunson, returning to his former team’s home for the first time since his departure. The point guard began his NBA career in Dallas, contributing to their Western Conference Finals run in 2022 before switching allegiances to the Knicks. The match-up, however, will be lacking the anticipated Brunson-Luka Doncic duel, with Doncic sidelined due to an ankle sprain.

A Look Back at Brunson’s Time with the Mavericks

During his tenure with the Mavericks, Brunson played a significant role, including a memorable performance in their 126-121 victory marked by Doncic’s historic 60-20-10 game. Despite being sidelined in the Knicks’ match in Dallas last season, the memory of a crucial putback that forced overtime is still fresh in Brunson’s mind. The point guard’s transfer to the Knicks, however, led to a rift between the two teams, resulting in collusion accusations and costing the Knicks a second-round pick.

Brunson’s Impact on the Knicks

Since moving to the Knicks, Brunson has proven his worth, averaging 24.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds over 116 games. His performance has been instrumental in leading the Knicks to a series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and maintaining their undefeated status in the new year. The game against the Mavericks presents another opportunity for Brunson to shine, facing a team led by Kyrie Irving in Doncic’s absence.

Expectations for the Upcoming Game

The impending game is anticipated to be a close contest, with the Knicks currently favored to win. Irving, stepping in for the injured Doncic, is prepared for the challenge, aware of the stakes involved. Brunson, on the other hand, is set to make his mark, expressing the significance of Dallas in his journey, and calling it a place that means a lot to him. The match-up will mark the first of two meetings between the Knicks and Mavericks this season, offering a glimpse into the dynamics of both teams in the absence of their star players.