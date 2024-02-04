Jake Landry: The New Offensive Coordinator for NDSU Bison Football

In a significant shift for North Dakota State University (NDSU) Bison football, Jake Landry has been named the new offensive coordinator. In his debut public appearance at a promotional event for The Green and The Gold Collective, Landry introduced his vision for the team's future, following the exit of former coordinator Tyler Roehl who moved to Tennessee State.
Landry's Connection to NDSU
Landry's appointment at NDSU is deeply rooted in his connection with the Bison's new head coach, Tim Polasek. Their professional relationship, which started at Northern Illinois, and personal bond played an instrumental role in his decision. Describing Polasek as a mentor and friend, Landry's appointment signifies a reunion that could potentially yield promising outcomes for the Bison's offensive strategies.
Landry's Coaching Philosophy & Experience
Landry's coaching journey spans various assistant and coordinator roles at reputable institutions, including the University of North Dakota, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Northern Illinois University, Temple University, and the University of St. Thomas. His philosophy of focusing on running the football and optimizing playmakers' abilities is in harmony with NDSU's approach, hinting at a seamless transition.
The Green and The Gold Collective
The same event also shed light on the growing success of The Green and The Gold Collective. The initiative, aimed at supporting Bison football, revealed that 76 football players received financial compensation this semester. With the collective's membership nearing the 500 mark, it not only benefits football players but other athletes as well, strengthening the support system for NDSU's athletic community.
Landry expressed a strong desire to establish roots in Fargo, not just professionally but also personally. His ambition to contribute to the community and work at a prestigious football institution like NDSU signifies a commitment that extends beyond the football field.