Jake Hager's AEW Future in Question: Dutch Mantell Advises Exit for Renewed Momentum

Wrestling veteran Jake Hager, once celebrated as Jack Swagger in WWE, finds his career at a crossroads within All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Despite a strong start, his recent underutilization has sparked debate regarding his professional trajectory. Dutch Mantell, a storied figure in wrestling, recently weighed in, suggesting Hager might need to consider a significant change.

Underused Talent or Awaiting Opportunity?

Hager's transformation from his WWE persona to a heavyweight contender in AEW was initially met with enthusiasm. Known for his athletic prowess and a distinct purple fedora hat, which he briefly set aside, Hager made waves upon his return to AEW television. Assisting Orange Cassidy against Roderick Strong, he showcased his potential for impactful storylines. However, following a loss to Strong on the February 21 episode of Rampage, Hager's momentum appears to have stalled, raising questions about his utilization within the promotion.

Dutch Mantell's Candid Advice

Dutch Mantell, on his Story Time podcast, did not mince words about Hager's current situation in AEW. Mantell's clear-cut advice for Hager was to consider leaving AEW to "get a job," citing a lack of immediate chemistry with top-tier talents like Samoa Joe and a questionable direction for Hager's character. Mantell even speculated on a potential gimmick change, hinting at a political angle that might not resonate with current wrestling audiences. Despite his critical viewpoint, Mantell's insights stem from a deep understanding of wrestling dynamics and character development.

The Road Ahead for Jake Hager

As speculation mounts, the wrestling community is divided on what the future holds for Jake Hager. Some fans believe a change of scenery could reignite his career, while others hold out hope that AEW will find a storyline that capitalizes on his talents. Regardless, Hager's situation underscores the challenges wrestlers face in maintaining relevance and momentum in the constantly evolving landscape of professional wrestling.

With a career that has spanned multiple promotions and seen various highs and lows, Hager's next steps could be pivotal. While Mantell's comments might seem harsh, they reflect broader concerns about talent utilization in wrestling promotions. As the industry continues to evolve, wrestlers like Hager must navigate the delicate balance between loyalty to a promotion and personal career growth. Only time will tell if Hager takes Mantell's advice to heart or if AEW has plans to rejuvenate his wrestling career.