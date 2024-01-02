Jake Guentzel’s Contract Countdown Sparks NHL Trade Rumors

As the countdown to the expiration of Jake Guentzel’s contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins ticks away, the hockey community is awash with speculation. Jake, a forward player, is on the cusp of becoming a free agent, and the lack of serious contract extension discussions has stirred the NHL trade rumor pot. According to Pittsburgh Hockey Now, Guentzel, despite his exceptional playing standards, might not be part of the Penguins’ long-term plans. He’s perceived as a complementary player rather than a core team member, which could lead the Penguins to invest in a long-term center instead.

Potential Free Agent Centers on the Radar

The names of Elias Lindholm, Sam Reinhart, and William Nylander have been floated as potential free agent centers the Penguins might be keen on. While a trade involving Guentzel before the deadline isn’t anticipated, the door remains ajar for an unexpected move should the Penguins receive a compelling offer.

Edmonton Oilers Eyeing Guentzel?

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have surfaced as a potential destination for Guentzel. His addition to the Oilers would mark a substantial upgrade, providing a natural shoot-first winger to play alongside Leon Draisaitl. Boasting 16 goals and 40 points from his 35 games this year, and a consistent offensive track record throughout his career, Guentzel would indeed be a prized acquisition. Hypothetical trade discussions have touched on a first-round pick and a top-notch prospect in return for Guentzel. As it stands, the Oilers have the necessary assets to make such a trade a reality, but only time will reveal the Penguins’ ultimate decision regarding Guentzel’s future.

Backup Goaltender Hunt in Full Swing

In related NHL news, the Toronto Maple Leafs are contemplating options for a backup goaltender, with Jaroslav Halak and Louis Domingue emerging as possible choices. Other teams including the New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, and Edmonton Oilers are also delving into the goaltending market. The Nashville Predators’ Juuse Saros has been spotlighted as a highly desirable target, adding another interesting subplot to the unfolding NHL drama.