Jake Ferguson: From Wisconsin Badger to Dallas Cowboy – A Rising Star in the NFL

When Chris Farley donned a helmet and pads for the University of Wisconsin football team in 1993, he set a tone of passion and dedication that Jake Ferguson, a Madison Memorial High School standout and former University of Wisconsin football player, would later channel in his own career. Today, Ferguson is making waves in the NFL as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, translating his Badger-born skills into significant strides in his second season.

From Badger to Cowboy: Ferguson’s NFL Journey

With Dalton Schultz’s move to the Houston Texans, Ferguson stepped up, transforming not just into a reliable NFL player, but also into a solid fantasy option, showing a high floor and occasional ceiling. In the regular season, he was a fantasy TE1 in nine games and is expected to maintain a high floor in the playoffs, offering some touchdown upside in the first round.

A Grandfather’s Pride and Support

Barry Alvarez, a former University of Wisconsin football coach and athletic director, and grandfather to Jake Ferguson, is no stranger to the hard tackles and high stakes of the football field. He has watched Ferguson grow, both as a player and as a person. Alvarez’s pride in his grandson is palpable, his voice resonating with enthusiastic support and occasional frustration when Ferguson is not targeted in games.

“Jake’s passion for football and his fit within the Cowboys organization are a testament to his hard work and dedication,” Alvarez praised. He also shared his plans to attend an upcoming Cowboys-Packers game, eagerly looking forward to witnessing his grandson’s prowess on the field.

Ferguson’s Recognition and a Nostalgic Docuseries

Adding another feather to his cap, Ferguson has been recognized as a Pro Bowl alternate, a prestigious acknowledgment that enhances his already promising career trajectory. Alongside this, the BadgerExtra team has produced a five-part docuseries about the 1993 Wisconsin Badgers football team. The series includes interviews with key figures from that era and offers a nostalgic reflection on a significant period in Wisconsin football history.