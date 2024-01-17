Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott has been declared the 2023 Most Valuable Player (MVP) by Crossing Broad, a testament to his stellar performance throughout the season. Delivering an impressive career-high 93.8% success rate on field goals, Elliott converted 30 out of his 32 attempts. The only instances of misses were during the games against the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings.

Reliability and Precision on the Field

Elliott's reliability, particularly from long distances, has been nothing short of remarkable. He notched 7 out of 8 field goals from a distance of 50+ yards, maintaining an 87.5% success rate from that range. This accomplishment places him third in the National Football League (NFL). Furthermore, Elliott was accurate on 22 of 23 attempts from within the 50-yard range.

Master of Extra Point Attempts

Aside from his field goal prowess, Elliott demonstrated near-perfect execution in extra point attempts. He ended the season 45 for 46, translating to a 97.8% success rate. It's clear that Elliott's performance was not just consistent, but clutch as well, making significant contributions in critical game moments.

Clutch Performances Defining the Season

His clutch contributions included securing a win in overtime against Washington and tying the game against Buffalo with a 59-yard field goal in challenging weather conditions. While the MVP title from Crossing Broad does not come with any tangible rewards, it serves as a recognition of Elliott's dedication and his substantial impact on the team's success. Despite the struggles that the Eagles have endured, Elliott has proven himself to be one of their most reliable weapons on the field.