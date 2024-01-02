en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins’ Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins’ Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears

Jake DeBrusk, a high-potential asset of the Boston Bruins, is caught in the crossroads of his career as the NHL trade deadline looms closer. His career, a roller coaster of stellar seasons interjected by slumps, remains an enigma for his current team and potential suitors.

DeBrusk’s Career: A Tale of Highs and Lows

DeBrusk’s journey in the NHL has been marked by alternating periods of brilliance and droughts. Despite the inconsistency, he has managed to clock in over 30 points each season, even hitting a personal milestone of 50 points in the previous season. However, the current season has seen a dip in his performance with a tally of just six goals and 10 assists in 34 games.

Yet, recent games hint at a potential resurgence. The Boston Bruins’ player has bagged five points in his last three games, making analysts speculate about a possible return to form.

The Trade Conundrum and Contract Expiry

With DeBrusk’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, he stands on the precipice of becoming an unrestricted free agent (UFA). The Bruins, on the other hand, face a complex decision-making process as they have several other players inching towards contract renewals. While players like Jeremy Swayman and Matt Gryzelcyk are expected to be on the priority list, DeBrusk’s future hangs in the balance.

A new team might view DeBrusk as a player that could benefit from a change of scenery, hoping that a different environment could bring out the best in him and offer more consistency. If the Bruins decide to trade, they could package DeBrusk with other assets to secure a deal that bolsters their current season or future prospects.

A History of Trade Requests

DeBrusk isn’t a stranger to the trade rumor mill. In the 2021-22 season, he had requested a trade, but the request was withdrawn following a change in coaching. As the trade deadline approaches, the Boston Bruins’ management is purportedly weighing their options regarding DeBrusk’s tenure with the team.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event

By Salman Khan

New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree

By Salman Khan

Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023

By Salman Khan

Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo

By Salman Khan

UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quart ...
@Hockey · 2 mins
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quart ...
heart comment 0
Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More

By Salman Khan

Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More
Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown

By Salman Khan

Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown
Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid

By Salman Khan

Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid
Colombian Midfielder Yimmi Chara Leaves Portland Timbers for Junior FC

By Salman Khan

Colombian Midfielder Yimmi Chara Leaves Portland Timbers for Junior FC
Latest Headlines
World News
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
46 seconds
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
47 seconds
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
50 seconds
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
58 seconds
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
2 mins
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
2 mins
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
2 mins
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
2 mins
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
2 mins
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
32 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
36 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
39 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
46 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app