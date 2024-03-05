Jake Clifford Misses NRL Opener, Set for Queensland Cup Debut with Northern Pride

Former Hull FC star Jake Clifford is poised to make his Queensland Cup appearance this weekend after being overlooked for the North Queensland Cowboys' NRL season opener against the Dolphins. Named as number 22 in the reserves, Clifford is expected to take the field for Cowboys' feeder club, Northern Pride, against Tweed Heads Seagulls. The 26-year-old Cairns-born player finds himself in competition with Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden for a spot in the Cowboys' starting lineup.

Competition Heats Up

Jake Clifford's journey back to the Queensland Cup comes amidst intense competition within the North Queensland Cowboys for the half-back positions. Veteran Chad Townsend has secured his spot as half-back, while club co-captain and Origin player Tom Dearden is named at five-eighth for the NRL opener. Clifford, with a rich history at both the Cowboys and the Newcastle Knights, faces a challenging task to reclaim a spot in the main squad.

A Return to Roots

After a brief stint with Hull FC in the Super League, Clifford returns to familiar territory, aiming to make an impact at the Queensland Cup level. His previous experience with Northern Pride and a solid track record in the NRL, including 42 games for the Cowboys and 25 for the Knights, positions him as a key player for the feeder club. Clifford's decision to re-sign with the Cowboys for the 2024 season, following his early departure from Hull FC due to an NRL release clause, underscores his commitment to his hometown club.

Future Prospects

As Clifford prepares to take to the field for Northern Pride, questions linger about his future in the NRL. With Townsend and Dearden solidifying their positions, Clifford's performance in the Queensland Cup could be pivotal in determining his path back to the top tier. His experience and skill set make him a valuable asset, and a strong showing could reignite interest from the Cowboys and potentially other NRL clubs.

As Jake Clifford embarks on this new chapter, the dynamics within the Cowboys and the broader NRL landscape continue to evolve. Clifford's journey, marked by ups and downs, reflects the competitive nature of professional rugby league. Whether this stint in the Queensland Cup is a stepping stone back to the NRL or a new beginning remains to be seen. Nonetheless, his contributions to the sport, both past and future, will undoubtedly continue to captivate rugby league fans.