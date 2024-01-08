Jahvon Quinerly’s Last-Second 3-Pointer Seals Victory for Memphis Tigers

Jahvon Quinerly, the rising star of the No. 15-ranked Memphis Tigers basketball team, once again illustrated the adage that champions are not always those who always win, but those who never quit. With a last-second 3-pointer, Quinerly clinched a nail-biting 62-59 victory over SMU on Sunday. This marked his second game-winning shot in a week, following a similar feat against Tulsa, affirming his crucial role in the Tigers’ journey to success.

Quinerly’s Late-Game Heroics

Having trailed for much of the game, it was Quinerly’s decisive play against Mustang guard Chuck Harris that changed the game’s narrative. His game-winning shot from the left wing, executed with a strategic step-back, propelled the Tigers to their eighth consecutive win. Despite a shaky start and a strong first-half performance by SMU, which saw them dominate rebounds and exert defensive pressure forcing turnovers, the Tigers managed to turn the tide.

Rallying to Victory

Memphis, now standing at 13-2 overall and 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference, demonstrated their resilience through a 17-5 run in the second half. The game was neck-and-neck with just two minutes left, but a key block and a jump ball situation swung the pendulum in Memphis’ favor, setting up the stage for Quinerly’s winning basket.

Top Performers and Room for Improvement

David Jones topped the scoring chart for Memphis with 17 points, complemented by Quinerly’s 11 points and Jaykwon Walton’s 10. On the other side, SMU’s Tyreek Smith led his team with 12 points and seven rebounds. The loss snapped SMU’s four-game winning streak, leaving them at 10-5 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The thrilling encounter underscored areas of improvement for both teams, with Memphis needing to address their tendency for sluggish starts and SMU drawing optimism from their performance against a nationally ranked team.

The spirit of the game was well-captured in Quinerly’s heroic performance, reminding us that the essence of sport lies not only in the scoreline but also in the struggle, ambition, and sheer human will that it showcases. The Tigers’ stunning comeback and Quinerly’s second consecutive winning shot serve as a testament to this very spirit, leaving us eagerly anticipating their next move on the court.