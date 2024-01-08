en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Jahvon Quinerly’s Last-Second 3-Pointer Seals Victory for Memphis Tigers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Jahvon Quinerly’s Last-Second 3-Pointer Seals Victory for Memphis Tigers

Jahvon Quinerly, the rising star of the No. 15-ranked Memphis Tigers basketball team, once again illustrated the adage that champions are not always those who always win, but those who never quit. With a last-second 3-pointer, Quinerly clinched a nail-biting 62-59 victory over SMU on Sunday. This marked his second game-winning shot in a week, following a similar feat against Tulsa, affirming his crucial role in the Tigers’ journey to success.

Quinerly’s Late-Game Heroics

Having trailed for much of the game, it was Quinerly’s decisive play against Mustang guard Chuck Harris that changed the game’s narrative. His game-winning shot from the left wing, executed with a strategic step-back, propelled the Tigers to their eighth consecutive win. Despite a shaky start and a strong first-half performance by SMU, which saw them dominate rebounds and exert defensive pressure forcing turnovers, the Tigers managed to turn the tide.

Rallying to Victory

Memphis, now standing at 13-2 overall and 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference, demonstrated their resilience through a 17-5 run in the second half. The game was neck-and-neck with just two minutes left, but a key block and a jump ball situation swung the pendulum in Memphis’ favor, setting up the stage for Quinerly’s winning basket.

Top Performers and Room for Improvement

David Jones topped the scoring chart for Memphis with 17 points, complemented by Quinerly’s 11 points and Jaykwon Walton’s 10. On the other side, SMU’s Tyreek Smith led his team with 12 points and seven rebounds. The loss snapped SMU’s four-game winning streak, leaving them at 10-5 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The thrilling encounter underscored areas of improvement for both teams, with Memphis needing to address their tendency for sluggish starts and SMU drawing optimism from their performance against a nationally ranked team.

The spirit of the game was well-captured in Quinerly’s heroic performance, reminding us that the essence of sport lies not only in the scoreline but also in the struggle, ambition, and sheer human will that it showcases. The Tigers’ stunning comeback and Quinerly’s second consecutive winning shot serve as a testament to this very spirit, leaving us eagerly anticipating their next move on the court.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
NFL Teams Secure Playoff Spots as Regular Season Games Conclude
As the dust settles on another week of National Football League (NFL) games, several teams have triumphantly secured their spots in the playoffs. The American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC) have witnessed a fierce competition between their respective teams, and the playoff picture is finally coming into focus. American Football Conference
NFL Teams Secure Playoff Spots as Regular Season Games Conclude
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
3 mins ago
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
Unexpected Setback: Joel Embiid Sidelined, Casting Uncertainty on 76ers' Future
3 mins ago
Unexpected Setback: Joel Embiid Sidelined, Casting Uncertainty on 76ers' Future
Thrilling College Basketball Games Across the US: Sunday, January 7th Recap
1 min ago
Thrilling College Basketball Games Across the US: Sunday, January 7th Recap
Thrills, Spills, and Overtime Thrillers: January 7th College Basketball Roundup
2 mins ago
Thrills, Spills, and Overtime Thrillers: January 7th College Basketball Roundup
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
3 mins ago
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Teams Secure Playoff Spots as Regular Season Games Conclude
1 min
NFL Teams Secure Playoff Spots as Regular Season Games Conclude
Thrilling College Basketball Games Across the US: Sunday, January 7th Recap
1 min
Thrilling College Basketball Games Across the US: Sunday, January 7th Recap
Thrills, Spills, and Overtime Thrillers: January 7th College Basketball Roundup
2 mins
Thrills, Spills, and Overtime Thrillers: January 7th College Basketball Roundup
Unmasking MRFF's Research Priorities: Insights from Recent Webinar
2 mins
Unmasking MRFF's Research Priorities: Insights from Recent Webinar
Iowa House 2024: Unchanged Balance, New Faces, and Leadership Shifts
3 mins
Iowa House 2024: Unchanged Balance, New Faces, and Leadership Shifts
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
3 mins
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
3 mins
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
Unexpected Setback: Joel Embiid Sidelined, Casting Uncertainty on 76ers' Future
3 mins
Unexpected Setback: Joel Embiid Sidelined, Casting Uncertainty on 76ers' Future
Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February
4 mins
Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
57 mins
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
1 hour
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
1 hour
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
Election Day in Dhaka: Deserted Streets, Low Turnout, and Tense Moments
8 hours
Election Day in Dhaka: Deserted Streets, Low Turnout, and Tense Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app