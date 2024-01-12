Jaguars’ Search for New Defensive Coordinator Thwarted by Falcons, Panthers

In a quest to rebuild their defensive leadership, the Jacksonville Jaguars have met with a significant hurdle. Their search for a new defensive coordinator, following the recent dismissal of Mike Caldwell, has been stymied by blocks from other NFL teams. Specifically, the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers have denied the Jaguars the opportunity to interview their defensive coordinators, Ryan Nielsen and Ejiro Evero respectively.

Jaguars’ Search for Leadership Met with Obstacles

The NFL’s regulations have played a hand in this predicament. The rules permit teams to deny requests for interviews from other franchises if the potential position is considered a lateral move and the assistant in question is still under contract. As such, the Falcons and the Panthers have exercised their rights to secure their defensive coordinators, putting a damper on the Jaguars’ search.

Defensive Coordinators Nielsen and Evero: Men in Demand

Nielsen and Evero have established themselves as desirable candidates for top defensive roles within the league. Nielsen, having just concluded his inaugural season with the Falcons, has been lauded for his influence on the team’s defensive performance. The Falcons’ defense ranked commendably in several statistical categories under his leadership, creating a ripple of interest among other teams. Prior to joining the Falcons, Nielsen enjoyed a successful tenure with the New Orleans Saints and was even considered for a defensive coordinator role at LSU in 2021.

Evero, on the other hand, has attracted attention for his work as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator. Despite the Panthers parting ways with their head coach, they retain their interest in Evero, intending to interview him for their head coaching vacancy. This move has thrown a spanner in the works for the Jaguars’ plans.

Jaguars’ Post-Caldwell Era: A Defensive Overhaul

The Jaguars’ coaching changes have not been limited to the defensive coordinator position. The team has dismissed seven other defensive assistants, leaving a skeletal staff from Doug Pederson’s initial defensive team. The Jaguars are seeking to revamp their defense, which concluded the 2023 season ranked 22nd in the NFL in yards allowed. The blocks by the Falcons and the Panthers have certainly added a layer of complexity to their mission, but the Jaguars remain resolute in their pursuit of new defensive leadership.