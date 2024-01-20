Jadon Sancho Powers Borussia Dortmund to Victory Amidst Bundesliga Protests

In a remarkable show of spirit and skill, Jadon Sancho made a triumphant return to Borussia Dortmund's starting lineup this Saturday, leading the team to a commanding 4-0 victory against Cologne. This marks his first start since 2021, and his performance was a striking reminder of his previous stint with Dortmund.

Sancho's Impactful Return

The English winger, on loan from Manchester United, demonstrated his worth by securing a penalty that was successfully converted by Niclas Füllkrug. His agility and precise decision-making on the field reminded fans and critics alike why he was once regarded as one of the most promising talents in European football. His return comes after a period of exclusion from first-team training under Erik ten Hag, but his latest performance indicates that he's back in form and ready to contribute to Dortmund's campaign.

Donyell Malen's Crucial Role

It wasn't just Sancho's day though. Donyell Malen played a crucial role in Dortmund's victory, netting two goals. His first goal came from a well-executed corner kick routine, while his second resulted from a long pass by another loanee, Ian Maatsen from Chelsea. Malen's performance underscores his importance to Dortmund's offensive strategy and his potential as a consistent goalscorer.

Protests Across Germany

Meanwhile, tensions ran high across Bundesliga stadiums as fans protested against the proposed sale of a stake in TV and marketing rights to private equity firms. Demonstrations included 12 minutes of silence and the throwing of chocolate coins onto the pitch. The Bundesliga is considering selling a maximum of 8% share over 20 years to investors, a move that has met with significant opposition from fans.

The win propels Dortmund to the fifth position in the 18-team league. However, Cologne's struggles continue as they found themselves without a win in their last five games, remaining 17th in the standings. In other Bundesliga matches, Eintracht Frankfurt drew with Darmstadt, Freiburg overcame Hoffenheim despite being a man down, Heidenheim and Wolfsburg ended in a draw, and Stuttgart faced a second loss after its defeat by Bochum.