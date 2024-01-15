en English
Ireland

Jacqui Hurley’s Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Jacqui Hurley’s Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida

In an Instagram reel filled with magic and laughter, RTE broadcaster Jacqui Hurley recently shared snippets of her family’s memorable trip to Disneyland Florida. The adventure-packed holiday, which also included visits to Seaworld and an NFL game, was a heartwarming tribute to her late brother Sean.

Disneyland Adventure

The Cork native, along with her family, set foot in the world-renowned theme park, immersing themselves in the exhilarating rides and the enchanting aura of the place. The reel showcased their delightful interactions with renowned Disney characters, such as Jesse from Toy Story and the timeless princess, Cinderella. The essence of joy and wonder was palpable in every shared moment, emphasizing the importance of cherishing joyful experiences, a sentiment that Sean had always advocated for.

Remembering Sean

Sean, who tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident in 2011, was a significant influence in Jacqui’s life. This holiday served as a tribute to him, a way to honor his philosophy of embracing enjoyment in life. One of the highlights of the vacation was a visit to Seaworld, where Jacqui’s daughter Lily had a lively encounter with an orca, eliciting laughter and surprise from the family.

Looking Ahead to 2024

While the holiday served as a refreshing break, the year ahead is set to be a busy one for Jacqui. As part of RTE’s coverage of the Six Nations, she will be closely following the developments in the Irish rugby team. With recent retirements and injuries creating gaps in the team, many eyes will be on the upcoming European Champions Cup. Brian O’Driscoll, a former player himself, highlighted Simon Zebo and Jordan Larmour as potential contenders to fill these spots. The challenge of replacing retired captain Johnny Sexton is also significant, with Caelan Doris considered a potential successor. However, Doris humbly acknowledges that there are others ahead of him in this regard.

Ireland Sports Travel & Tourism
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

