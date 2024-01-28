Jacqui Hurley Rings in 40 with 80s Themed Party Ahead of Six Nations

Renowned RTE presenter, Jacqui Hurley, recently embraced a new decade with an extravagant 80s-themed fancy dress party as she turned 40. The celebration, shared on Instagram, saw Hurley transforming into the iconic superhero, She-Ra, while her husband, Shane, donned a Baywatch lifeguard attire, reminiscent of Mitch Buchanan. The dress code for the party was strictly 80s, and attendees including famous Irish sportscaster, Marty Morrissey, and sports analyst, Alan Cawley, did not disappoint.

Embracing a New Decade with a Blast from the Past

The party was a nostalgic trip down memory lane with guests immersing themselves in the vibrant and dynamic 80s culture. The celebration was not just a tribute to Hurley's love for the 80s, but also a heartening display of camaraderie and shared joy amongst colleagues and friends. Hurley's Instagram post captured the essence of the event - the laughter, the costumes, and the spectacular atmosphere.

From Birthday Celebration to Serious Sports Presenting

As the merriment subsided, Hurley is now gearing up for a busy period of covering the televised Six Nations rugby matches for RTE. She will be joined by a panel of rugby experts, including former professional rugby union players Jamie Heaslip, Bernard Jackman, and Jerry Flannery. The coverage will be comprehensive across television, the RTE Player, and RTE Radio One, and will include both the Women's and U20 Six Nations tournaments.

Free Rugby for All in Ireland

For rugby fans in Ireland, all the games will be free-to-air, with RTE and Virgin Media sharing broadcasting duties. Hurley will be on hand to provide expert analysis and insights for significant games, including Ireland's gruelling matches against Wales and England. With her birthday falling on January 15, Hurley is set for an intense few months of rugby ahead, balancing her professional commitments with personal life.