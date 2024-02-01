Jacory Croskey-Merritt: From New Mexico Lobos to Washington Huskies?

In a recent display of collegiate athletic strategy, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a rising star in the world of college football, paid a visit to the University of Washington (UW). Hailing from Montgomery, Alabama, Merritt is best known for his stellar performance as a running back for the New Mexico Lobos. With a striking record of rushing 189 times for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns in the last season alone, the player also known as Bill, has made his mark in the All-Mountain West honors, securing a spot on the second team.

From Unremarkable Seasons to Standout Performances

Before his success at New Mexico, Merritt spent four seasons at Alabama State, where his performance was largely unremarkable. However, his time with the Lobos saw him evolve to an exceptional player, making history with two games where he rushed for over 200 yards - a first for a New Mexico back in a season. His visit to the UW and being spotted donning a Husky uniform has sparked speculation about a potential transfer.

University of Washington's Strategic Recruitments

UW's new coaching staff, led by Jedd Fisch, is seemingly on a mission to bolster the Husky running-back position group. The group currently includes players such as Arizona transfer Jonah Coleman and several returning injured players. The interest in Merritt indicates a proactive approach by the coaching staff to enhance the team's strength. This move draws attention to the pattern of personnel movement between Washington and Alabama.

A Pattern of Personnel Movement

Previously, the UW staff had successfully recruited New Mexico's leading rusher Aaron Dumas, who, however, never played for the Huskies and later transferred to UTEP. Merritt's initial plans were to stay with the Lobos, but his entry into the transfer portal has led to his consideration by UW. Whether this will culminate in a transfer to the University of Washington remains to be seen, but the potential move would certainly shake up the collegiate football landscape.