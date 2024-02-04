Jacob Henry, Son of WWE Legend Mark Henry, Commits to OU Wrestling

Jacob Henry, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, has pledged his future to the University of Oklahoma (OU) wrestling team for the 2024 recruiting class. Hailing from Austin, Texas, Jacob has made a name for himself as a Freestyle Heavyweight State Champion and a two-time 6A state wrestling placer. This dual-sport athlete, who also played football as a defensive lineman for Vandegrift High School, stands at an impressive 6 feet and weighs 285 pounds. He brings to the table not just his athletic prowess but also the legacy of the Henry family in sports.

More Than Just A Three-Star Prospect

Jacob's commitment to the OU wrestling program is a testament to his passion for the sport. Despite his considerable talent in football—rated a three-star prospect and the No. 211 overall defensive lineman by 247Sports—Jacob's heart lies in wrestling. This season, he boasts an outstanding record, going undefeated in 29 matches and clinching the heavyweight championship in his district. It's safe to say that wrestling is in the Henry bloodline, and Jacob is geared to carry on that tradition at OU.

A Proud Father's Endorsement

Known for his long-standing support for the Texas Longhorns, Mark Henry has enthusiastically endorsed his son's decision to join their rival, OU. A well-known figure in the world of sports and entertainment, Mark Henry is a two-time Olympian and former World's Strongest Man. His illustrious career sets a high bar, but he has always emphasized the importance of honoring God, the family name, and the school they represent. As Jacob embarks on his journey with OU, he carries with him the pride and support of his father and the entire Henry family.

Continuing A Legacy

Jacob's commitment to OU is more than just a personal achievement; it is the continuation of the Henry family's legacy in the athletic realm. As the son of a WWE legend, Jacob's journey is marked by the same drive, passion, and determination that defined his father's career. His decision to join the OU wrestling program signifies his earnest dedication to the sport and sets the stage for an exciting career ahead. His story is a testament to the spirit of athletics, where passion and hard work pay off in building a future.