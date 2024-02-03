Jacob Fatu, 'Samoan Werewolf,' Announced as Free Agent: Future in Wrestling Uncertain

Renowned independent wrestler Jacob Fatu, known by his ring name 'Samoan Werewolf,' is now a free agent, as announced by his uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi. The news has ignited a wave of anticipation within the wrestling community, with speculations about his future in wrestling making the rounds. Notably, Fatu is not contractually tied to Major League Wrestling (MLW), leaving room for negotiations with other wrestling promotions.

Rikishi Shares News of Fatu's Free Agency

Rikishi took to Twitter to make the public announcement about his nephew's free agency. The news was later confirmed by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, adding credibility to the claim amidst rumors of Fatu's contract with MLW extending through 2025. The revelation has put both WWE and AEW on notice and has created a competitive market for Fatu's wrestling services.

Fatu's Future in Wrestling

With a reputation for his in-ring style and recent appearance in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Fatu has emerged as a highly sought-after talent in the wrestling industry. His upcoming match against Yuji Nagata at the MLW SuperFight event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has added to the excitement surrounding his career. However, his plans beyond the match remain uncertain, further fueling the anticipation.

Will Ospreay Reflects on Wrestle Kingdom 18 Entrance

In related wrestling news, Will Ospreay, another eminent figure in the wrestling world, recently shared his thoughts on his entrance at Wrestle Kingdom 18. Ospreay, who made a show-stopping appearance with a theme song 'Elevated' and an outfit inspired by the popular video game 'Assassin's Creed,' expressed a sense of awe at the trajectory his life has taken to lead him to such a moment, providing a reflection on the unpredictable pathways a career can follow.