Jacob deGrom's Cautious Comeback: Eyeing an August Return After Tommy John Surgery

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, the Texas Rangers' ace right-hander, has embarked on a cautious throwing program eight months after undergoing elbow surgery, sparking hopes for his return to the mound as early as August.

Advertisment

A Cautious Comeback

In an encouraging development for the Rangers, deGrom, who had Tommy John surgery last June, has begun a limited throwing regimen. The team hopes that their star pitcher can make a successful comeback by August, although they acknowledge that timelines are flexible.

The Long Road to Recovery

Advertisment

DeGrom signed a lucrative five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers last year, but his season was cut short after just 30 innings due to the elbow injury. The 35-year-old pitcher had a 2-0 record with a 2.67 ERA in six starts before the surgery.

General manager Chris Young expressed optimism about deGrom's progress, stating that the initial recovery goal set during surgery was a return by August. Young also emphasized that the team would prioritize deGrom's long-term health over an expedited return.

Reinforcements on the Way

Advertisment

The Rangers' starting rotation has been plagued by injuries, with Max Scherzer and Tyler Mahle also on the recovery list. However, there's some light at the end of the tunnel. Mahle, the team's biggest free agent signee, has already started throwing and is ahead of deGrom in his progression.

Scherzer, who underwent back surgery during the offseason, has not yet begun a throwing progression but may have the shortest recovery time. The team is hopeful that the three-time Cy Young Award winner could potentially return in June.

Despite the setbacks, the Rangers remain optimistic about their pitching staff. With a blend of established veterans and promising young talent, they are poised to make a strong push in the upcoming season.

Advertisment

Key Points:

Jacob deGrom, the Texas Rangers' ace right-hander, has started a cautious throwing program eight months after Tommy John surgery.

The team hopes for deGrom's return to the mound by August, although timelines are flexible.

DeGrom signed a five-year, $185 million deal last year but was limited to 30 innings before surgery in June.

Tyler Mahle, another rehabbing starter and the Rangers' biggest free agent signee, has begun throwing and is considered ahead of deGrom in his progression.

Max Scherzer, who underwent back surgery during the offseason, is not yet in a throwing progression but may have the shortest recovery time and could potentially return in June.

As the Rangers navigate the challenges of their pitching rotation, they remain hopeful that deGrom's return will provide a much-needed boost. With a cautious approach and a focus on long-term health, the team is optimistic about their prospects for the upcoming season.