Jacob Cowing: The Underdog Wide Receiver Eyeing the NFL Draft

Jacob Cowing, the underdog wide receiver from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and the University of Arizona, has made a name for himself through his exceptional quickness and ability to create separation. Despite not possessing an elite speed tag, Cowing's lightning-fast acceleration off the line has been a defining aspect of his college football career, often resulting in touchdowns.

Advertisment

Transition from Vertical to Underneath Receiver

During his tenure at UTEP, Cowing stood out as a vertical receiver, using his speed to gain separation from defenders. However, his move to the University of Arizona saw him adapt to a new role - that of an underneath receiver. Here, Cowing focused more on gaining yards after the catch, capitalizing on his agility and quick directional changes. His adaptability was further showcased in his potential for route-running, particularly with speed outs, curls, and slants.

Challenges and Areas of Concern

Advertisment

Despite his impressive speed and agility, Cowing's journey has not been without challenges. His relatively smaller stature and lack of physical strength pose difficulties in dealing with contact at the line of scrimmage and during route running. Inconsistent pass-catching abilities, especially when dealing with traffic or attempting to secure 50-50 balls, are further areas of concern for the young receiver. His tendency to lose focus and flawed catching technique have been noted as potential stumbling blocks to his success.

Potential for the NFL Draft

Despite his limitations, Cowing's potential as a 'gimmick receiver' has been recognized. Experts suggest that he could excel in a spread-out passing offense that provides him with ample space to leverage his speed. This combination of agility, speed, and adaptability makes Cowing a viable candidate for selection on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. However, his smaller size, strength, and the need for further refinement in his skills could limit his impact in the professional league.