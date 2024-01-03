Jacob Carige: From Junior Champion to Professional Bull Riding Star

The quiet city of Rockhampton, Central Queensland, known as the beef capital of Australia, has given birth to a rising star in the world of professional bull riding. Meet Jacob Carige, an ambitious 18-year-old, who has made his mark not just in his homeland but also in the United States. His journey from a junior bull riding world champion to a professional bull rider is a testament to his dedication, skill, and sheer love for the sport.

From College Scholar to Pro Rodeo Star

Carige’s tale is one of passion and determination. Initially, he moved to America to attend college on a rodeo scholarship, where he pursued mechanical engineering. However, his heart always belonged to the rodeo, and he found success in college rodeos. This success opened doors to professional rodeos, where he clinched victory in the permit section of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the world’s oldest and largest rodeo organization.

Aiming for the National Finals Rodeo

Carige is not one to rest on his laurels. His eyes are set on competing in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. However, this requires him to be among the top 15 bull riders in the world by the end of the year, a challenge he is more than willing to take on. Despite the inherent risks of the sport, Carige’s passion for bull riding remains undeterred.

Daring Sports and Social Media Stardom

Bull riding, considered one of the most dangerous sports, requires riders to stay on a bull for eight seconds with only one hand. Despite these risks, the sport has found a significant following, and Carige’s exploits have not gone unnoticed. He has attracted remarkable attention on social media, particularly on TikTok, where he shares videos for fun during long car rides. His passion for bull riding began at an early age of eight, inspired by a bucking barrel built by his father using a 44-gallon drum and a truck coil suspension spring.

Glen Young, the managing director of Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Australia, believes that the success of Australian bull riders like Carige is a testament to their desire, determination, and dedication. Young predicts that Carige’s name will soon be ‘up in lights,’ reflecting the young rider’s potential to shine in the world of professional rodeo.