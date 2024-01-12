Jacksonville Jaguars’ Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement

The Jacksonville Jaguars, following a close call in the 2023 season with a 9-8 record, are gearing up for the draft season with a clear objective: roster enhancement. The team’s strategy is grounded in the wisdom of strengthening key positions and cultivating a deep, talented lineup.

First-Round Pick: A Versatile Cornerback

The Jaguars’ opening move in this chess game, holding the 17th overall pick, is projected to be the selection of cornerback Terrion Arnold from Alabama. This choice is guided by the need to reinforce the team’s secondary, especially in light of the potential departure of Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams. Arnold’s versatility, with his ability to hold down the slot and a potential to transition to the outside in the future, makes him a prized asset for Jacksonville’s defense.

Second-Round Selection: A Multifaceted Offensive Lineman

The second-round pick, as per the early mock draft, could potentially be occupied by Yale’s offensive lineman, Kiran Amegadjie. A player of exceptional athleticism, Amegadjie offers the potential to serve as a guard while also possessing capabilities as a tackle, thus addressing the Jaguars’ pressing need to solidify their offensive line.

Third-Round Projection: A Consistent Center

For the third round, West Virginia’s center, Zach Frazier, might be the Jaguars’ choice. Frazier could step into the shoes of current center Luke Fortner, whose run-blocking has emerged as a weak link in the chain. Frazier’s strength and consistency in the run game could provide the much-needed boost to the Jaguars’ offensive line.

These projected selections, based on a mock draft simulator, align with the preferred strategy of the Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke to build and fortify the team through the draft. As the Jaguars finalize their moves for the 2023 draft season, they aim to turn the tide in their favor and chart a new course for success.