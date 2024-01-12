Jacksonville Jaguars Eye Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator Role

The Jacksonville Jaguars are setting their sights on a new defensive coordinator, with their focus now directed towards Chris Harris, the current Tennessee Titans defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. The shift in interest comes after the Carolina Panthers declined the Jaguars’ request to interview their defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero.

Chris Harris: A Potential Game-Changer for the Jaguars

With an impressive eight-season tenure in the NFL under his belt, including three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Harris boasts significant defensive stats. His experience extends beyond his time as a player, having launched his coaching career with the Chicago Bears in 2013. Since then, he has served in various coaching capacities with the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and now the Tennessee Titans. His extensive experience and strategic acumen position him well as a contender for the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator role.

Seeking Defensive Strength: The Jaguars’ Journey

This pursuit of a new defensive coordinator marks the Jaguars’ latest attempt to bolster their team’s defense. Harris is set to become the sixth or seventh assistant coach the Jaguars have sought permission to interview, reflecting the team’s commitment to enhancing their defensive capabilities. The urgent search for a new defensive coordinator follows the dismissal of former coordinator Mike Caldwell and seven other defensive assistants.

The Future of the Jaguars’ Defense

The Jaguars ended the 2023 season with a ranking of No. 17 in points per game, No. 22 in yards per game, No. 13 in EPA/Play allowed, and No. 12 in Success Rate allowed. These stats underscore the need for a dynamic and effective defensive coordinator. Should Chris Harris secure the role, he could potentially drive a transformative shift in the Jaguars’ defense, setting the stage for a more fortified and formidable team in the upcoming seasons.