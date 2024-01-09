Jacksonville Jaguars Dismiss Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell in Major Staff Overhaul

In a significant shakeup to their coaching staff, the Jacksonville Jaguars have released their defensive coordinator, Mike Caldwell, as reported by Fox Sports and NFL Network. Accompanying Caldwell’s departure, the Jaguars have also expelled the entire defensive unit from their ranks. This move follows a disappointing end to the Jaguars’ season, which began promisingly but fizzled out to a 1-5 record over the final six weeks, concluding with an overall score of 9-8.

A Season of Missed Opportunities

The late-season downturn proved costly for the Jaguars, as they lost control of the AFC South division and subsequently missed out on a playoff spot. Their defense stats were lackluster, ranking 22nd in total defense with an average of 342.8 yards per game conceded, and 17th in scoring defense, with an average of 21.8 points per game allowed.

Caldwell’s NFL Journey

Mike Caldwell, who had been with the Jaguars for two seasons, experienced his first stint as a defensive coordinator with the team. Before joining Jacksonville, Caldwell had a well-traveled NFL coaching career. He was part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive staff from 2008-2012, earning the title of linebackers coach in 2011. Subsequently, he worked with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he coached inside linebackers and served as the assistant head coach for the Jets under Todd Bowles.

Looking Ahead

Following the Jaguars’ decision to revamp their defensive coaching staff, the team now faces a significant task in rebuilding and improving their performance for the upcoming season. As the Jaguars bid farewell to Caldwell and his staff, the team’s focus shifts to finding the right personnel to elevate their game and make a stronger run at the playoffs in the future.