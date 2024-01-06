Jackson State Tigers to Clash with Alcorn State Braves in NCAA Women’s Basketball

As the clock strikes 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024, the basketball court at Williams Assembly Center will become a battleground. The Jackson State Tigers and the Alcorn State Braves, two NCAA women’s basketball teams, will face off in a game that promises to be both thrilling and intense. Both teams are coming off recent losses, with the Tigers having fallen to Texas 97-52, and the Braves losing to Ole Miss 76-37. The stage is set, the players are ready, and the fans are eager for the showdown.

A Closer Look at the Teams

The Tigers, bearing a 4-9 record, are playing their first home game of the season. Their performance against teams over .500 is 1-9. On the other hand, the Braves, with a 1-12 record, have not managed a win on the road this season. This game marks their first confrontation in conference play this season. The Tigers’ key performers are Andriana Avent and Miya Crump, while Zy’Nyia White and Nakia Cheatham are expected to shine for the Braves.

Previous Encounters and Betting Trends

In their last SWAC basketball encounter, the Lady Tigers triumphed over the Lady Braves with a final score of 81-49. However, the Braves have also tasted victory against the Tigers, winning 75-60 in a previous head-to-head. Betting trends hint at an edge for the Tigers, who boast a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season, compared to the Braves’ 3-3-0.

Players to Watch

Players on both teams have shown potential and are expected to make a significant impact on the game. For the Tigers, Angel Jackson, Ti’lan Boler, Daphane White, and Hayleigh Breland are the ones to watch. Jackson has impressed with 22 rejections this season. Alcorn State’s Cheatham, Brown, Henderson, and Wright are also expected to make waves, with Cheatham currently averaging 9.0 points and 7.0 boards per game.

The game will be broadcast on MyNetworkTV and can also be live-streamed on Fubo. As the teams gear up for the showdown, fans and followers are left to wonder: Which team will rise above the recent losses and claim victory?