Jackson State Football's Bold Move: No New Kickers Recruited for 2024

In a bold move, Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor revealed that the team did not recruit any kickers for the 2024 signing class. The decision, announced on February 14, 2024, came with confidence in the returning specialists, including a remarkable athlete who made history last season.
A Promising Lineup of Specialists
Gerardo Baeza, a standout kicker, missed most of the 2023 season due to injury but is now back and stronger than ever. Despite his absence, the team still boasted a formidable scoring force in Dylan Wasson, who finished second on the team in scoring.
But the most intriguing story is that of Leilani Armenta. A member of the women's soccer team, Armenta joined the football team after Baeza and punter Matt Noll suffered injuries. This groundbreaking move made her the first woman to play in an HBCU football game.
Leilani Armenta: The Trailblazer
Armenta's impact was immediate. She kicked in two games, including nailing three extra points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Her presence not only bolstered the team's performance but also sent a powerful message about the potential for women in collegiate football.
A Future in Football
Following the season, Armenta announced her decision to step away from soccer and pursue collegiate football as a kicker at Jackson State. Her commitment further solidified the team's confidence in their specialists, making the decision to forego recruiting new kickers an easy one.
As we look forward to the 2024 season, Jackson State's specialist lineup promises to deliver impressive results. With Baeza's return, Wasson's consistency, and Armenta's trailblazing spirit, the team is poised for success on the field.