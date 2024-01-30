Jackson Powers-Johnson: A Rising Star at the Senior Bowl

Former Oregon center and Rimington Trophy winner, Jackson Powers-Johnson, is undeniably leaving a significant mark at the Senior Bowl. His presence is a result of a recent policy change by the NFL, allowing 13 underclassmen to participate in the event for the first time. Powers-Johnson's unique agility and finishing skills, especially for a player of his size, have made him an object of attention at this high-profile event.

Rising Through the Ranks

Despite not having been recruited by his home state team, Utah, Powers-Johnson seized the opportunity to demonstrate his prowess at Oregon. His journey has been marked by continually overcoming the doubts of others, playing with a 'real edge' and carrying a 'chip on his shoulder'. The decision to declare for the draft and forego the Fiesta Bowl was no small leap. Yet, it was a leap Powers-Johnson undertook, bolstered by the knowledge that he would be invited to the Senior Bowl.

Commanding the Field

During the National team's first practice, Powers-Johnson showcased his skills, working smoothly alongside former teammate Bo Nix and squaring off with Brandon Dorlus. His performance at the Senior Bowl could significantly impact his draft stock, with speculations about him being a potential first-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft already making rounds.

A Season of Triumphs

Powers-Johnson is remembered for a stellar performance in the past season. He did not concede a sack, allowed just one pressure in 471 pass-blocking opportunities, and led all FBS centers in pass-blocking, overall, and run-blocking grades, as per Pro Football Focus. His former teammate, Bo Nix, could not hide his excitement about the prospect of playing with Powers-Johnson again, acknowledging the significant contributions he had made to the team.