Jackson Pepper's 35-Point Performance Propels Selah to Victory Over Ellensburg

In a thrilling first-round district basketball game on February 8th, 2024, Selah's Jackson Pepper led his team to a 68-60 victory over Ellensburg, cementing his name in the Vikings' history books.

A Night of Triumph

The junior guard scored a remarkable 35 points, surpassing the 1,000 career points milestone in an electrifying display of skill and determination. His performance, which included an impressive seven 3-pointers, contributed significantly to Selah's continued success against their CWAC rivals this season.

Pepper's teammate, Beau Benjamin, also played a crucial role in the victory, adding 14 points to the tally. Despite Ellensburg's early lead, spearheaded by Garrett Marrs' 30 points and Ean Bedsaul's 13, their offense faltered in the second quarter, allowing Selah to seize control.

The Road to Victory

Pepper's scoring prowess was on full display throughout the game. He knocked down seven 3-pointers, four of which came in the decisive third quarter, effectively quashing any hopes of an Ellensburg comeback.

This victory continues the trend of road teams winning all three matchups between the CWAC rivals this season. With this win, Selah advances to face the top-seeded Grandview in the semifinals.

A Night of Multiple Victories

In other district games, East Valley defeated Ephrata 58-55, with Anthony Tasker scoring 18 points and Eli Esquivel providing 11 assists and five steals. East Valley will now play Prosser in the upcoming match.

Riverside Christian also secured a win in their game, while in girls' basketball, Sunnyside Christian and Colton emerged victorious in their respective games, progressing further into the postseason.

However, the night undeniably belonged to Jackson Pepper, whose individual performance has etched his name in the annals of Selah Vikings' basketball history.

As the dust settles on another exciting night of district basketball, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as these teams continue their march towards the championship.

And for Jackson Pepper, the journey is just beginning. With his exceptional talent and unwavering determination, there's no telling how far he can go.

