Jackson Chourio's Debut RBI Single Leads Brewers to Victory Over Twins, 3-2

MILWAUKEE - Jackson Chourio's standout performance marked a victorious night for the Milwaukee Brewers as they edged out the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on April 2, 2024. Chourio, making his first plate appearance at American Family Field, hit an RBI single, contributing to the Brewers' exceptional start to the season. Alongside Chourio, Christian Yelich's homer and Brice Turang's RBI single played pivotal roles in securing the win, propelling the Brewers to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2006.

Early Game Dominance

Chourio's RBI single in the second inning set the tone for the Brewers, demonstrating his capacity to deliver under pressure. The 20-year-old, who had signed an $82 million, eight-year contract before making his big league debut, showcased his talent and justified the team's investment. "I was just looking to make good contact there and bring in the first run of the game," Chourio said through an interpreter, reflecting his focus and determination. The Brewers capitalized on their momentum with Yelich's 423-foot drive over the center-field wall, extending their lead to a comfortable 3-0.

Twins' Late Rally Falls Short

The Twins attempted a comeback in the later innings, closing the gap to a single run. Matt Wallner's sacrifice fly and Christian Vázquez's sacrifice fly, which scored an unearned run due to a fielding error, highlighted their efforts. However, the Brewers' bullpen, led by Hoby Milner and closer Abner Uribe, managed to stifle the Twins'