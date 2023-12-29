Jack Luke’s Top Cycling Products of 2023: A Year in Review

Reflecting on the past year, Jack Luke, an avid cyclist, has shared the best cycling products that enhanced his quality of life in 2023. His focus was on practical items, those small but mighty accessories that could impact a cyclist’s experience.

Prescription Cycling Glasses

Among his notable investments were prescription cycling glasses. He retrofitted Oakley OEM lenses to his frames, which has significantly improved his vision while riding. Despite minor annoyances, the clear vision they provide has been worth the inconvenience.

Convoy Torch from AliExpress

Another discovery was the Convoy torch from AliExpress, a game-changer for working on his bike. The torch, affordable by design, features integrated charging, adjustable power, and uses commonly available 18650 cells. A valuable tool indeed.

Down Jacket for Touring and Bikepacking

Switching gears over to apparel, Luke highlighted a significant improvement in his cycling experience due to the purchase of a down jacket for touring and bikepacking. After years of using a bulky PrimaLoft jacket, he switched to a second-hand Uniqlo down jacket, which is warm, packable, and lightweight. Its affordability, despite its fragility and poor performance when wet, makes it a worthy addition to his touring gear.

Micro Screwdriver Set

Lastly, Jack Luke shared his fondness for a micro screwdriver set from Lidl, which has facilitated his love for repairing things by providing the necessary tools for working with small screws. A small yet significant tool in a cyclist’s life.

While the year also saw innovative bike helmets and cold-weather running gear, these practical items have made a substantial difference in Luke’s cycling experience. The countdown to 2024 brings with it the anticipation of new cycling products that could further enhance the sport and lifestyle.