Jack Gohlke’s Three-Point Shooting Leads Oakland Grizzlies to Double-Overtime Victory

In the relentless sport of basketball, where every second counts, Pewaukee High School alumnus Jack Gohlke shone like a beacon of perseverance and skill as he led the Oakland Grizzlies to a thrilling 91-87 double-overtime victory against the Milwaukee Panthers. With an exceptional display of three-point shooting, Gohlke, currently a sixth-year senior at Oakland, hit eight critical three-pointers, punctuating his impressive performance with game-tying shots in the final minute of both regulation and the first overtime. This stellar performance allowed him to notch up a career-high 27 points, etching his name in the annals of the game.

Gohlke's Journey to Success

Embracing his first season of Division-I basketball after transferring from Hillsdale College, Gohlke’s journey is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the sport. His exceptional display of skill and tenacity in this game marked the first conference defeat at home for the Panthers, who were previously undefeated in the Horizon League play.

Panthers' Efforts Fall Short

Despite a spirited performance, the Panthers could not secure the win. Kentrell Pullian and Faizon Fields brought their A-game, scoring 27 points and a 21-point, 16-rebound double-double respectively. However, the absence of forward Darius Duffy, sidelined due to a finger injury, was keenly felt. The Panthers' defense held firm, limiting Oakland to a 37.8% field goal shooting.

The Scale Tips in Favor of the Grizzlies

Ultimately, it was Gohlke's shooting prowess and Oakland's 24 second-chance points from offensive rebounds that tipped the scales in favor of the Grizzlies. The victory improved Oakland's record to 13-9, while Milwaukee's record fell to 10-11. Gohlke’s exceptional performance in the game is a testament to his skill, dedication, and the sheer will to win – a shining example for aspiring athletes.