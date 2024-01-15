en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open

On the courts of the Australian Open, British tennis player Jack Draper is making a statement not just with his game but also with a unique hairstyle – a blending of the classic Mohican and mullet. Draper, currently ranked as the world No. 55, is hopeful that this distinctive look will help him win over the local crowd and make a lasting impression on the tournament.

The Bold Statement of Self-Expression

The 22-year-old athlete’s new hairstyle is an untraditional choice in the realm of professional tennis, which is often associated with more conservative styles. Despite the potential obstacle his bold hair might pose to his inclusion in promotional materials for Wimbledon, Draper embraces the self-expression it brings to his game. The mullet/Mohican crossover is more than a fashion choice; it’s a reflection of his unique approach to tennis and his desire to stand out in a crowded field of talented players.

The Journey to the Top

Draper’s journey to the Australian Open has been a testament to his determination and resilience. Having sustained a torn shoulder tendon that sidelined him during the summer grass-court season, the ambitious player has not allowed the setback to deter him. Draper has shown significant promise throughout his career, maintaining a commendable 40 percent win ratio against top-20 opponents.

His physical preparation has been crucial to his recent successes, with the tennis pro shedding three kilos and honing his athletic condition. His hard work bore fruit in a grueling 3-hour 39-minute match against Miomir Kecmanovic, marking one of his notable victories.

Eyeing Future Success

Despite his current world ranking, many consider Draper’s abilities to be undervalued. His recent achievements, including reaching the finals of two ATP tournaments and winning the UTS Finals off-season exhibition event, hint at a bright future. As he competes against USA’s Marcos Giron in the Australian Open, Draper is determined to continue improving his standing in the tennis world.

0
Sports Tennis United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
24 seconds ago
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
As the sun rises over the greens of La Quinta, California, Irish golfer Shane Lowry prepares himself for an ambitious journey in 2024. With a new year comes new opportunities, and for Lowry, the drive to perform well this season is stronger than ever. The American Express tournament marks the beginning of his quest. An
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
3 mins ago
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
A Day of Thrilling Cricket: Draws, Victories, and Strategic Changes
4 mins ago
A Day of Thrilling Cricket: Draws, Victories, and Strategic Changes
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
1 min ago
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
2 mins ago
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
2 mins ago
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
Latest Headlines
World News
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
24 seconds
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
1 min
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
1 min
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
2 mins
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
2 mins
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
2 mins
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
2 mins
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
2 mins
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
2 mins
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
4 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
4 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
18 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
22 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
46 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app