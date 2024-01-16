Jack Christopher, Renowned Racehorse, Sires First Reported Foal

Jack Christopher, the celebrated grade 1 winner, has marked a new milestone in his storied career, fathering his first reported foal on January 11 in New York. This significant event unfolded at River Valley Farm, with the newborn filly's dam being the Union Rags mare, She's a Go Go Girl. The filly's breeders, Dr. Scott Ahlschwede, Dr. Patricia Ahlschwede, and Dr. Scott Pierce, operating under the auspices of Whitecloud Bloodstock, had acquired the mare for $30,000 at the 2023 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale while she was pregnant with Jack Christopher's offspring.

Advertisment

A New Era for Jack Christopher

The filly, described as pretty with leg and size, symbolizes a promising start to the breeding season for the Ahlschwede's. It's also a first for She's a Go Go Girl, who has yet to race. Jack Christopher, under the tutelage of trainer Chad Brown, had a distinguished racing career, boasting triumphs in esteemed grade 1 stakes such as the 2021 Champagne Stakes, 2022 Woody Stephens Stakes, and H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes.

Stellar Career Cut Short by Injury

Advertisment

However, an injury in 2022 brought Jack Christopher's racing career to a premature conclusion, barring his entry into the Breeders' Cup Sprint. Despite this setback, he left an indelible mark on the sport, amassing earnings over $1.2 million and maintaining an almost immaculate race record. His six starts saw him finish third only once, in the Haskell Stakes (G1).

The Next Chapter: A Sire at Ashford Stud

Jack Christopher will stand the 2024 breeding season at Ashford Stud, commanding a stud fee of $40,000. The retired racehorse has already shown promise as a sire, producing impressive sales results. His first-crop yearlings returned an average of five times their service fee. As a sire, he has already produced four individual G1 winners from just four crops of racing age, including top liners such as Montefilia, Amokura, Willowy, and Tuvalu. His pedigree also includes esteemed names such as Encosta de Lago, Pierro, and Teofilo. The birth of his first reported foal marks an exciting new chapter for Jack Christopher and his breeders, promising to further his legacy.