Jack Butland: A Recall to England's Squad on the Horizon?

Jack Butland, the goalkeeping dynamo of Ibrox, is at the center of discussions, with his exceptional performance igniting possibilities of a recall to the England national squad. His impressive strides since his move to Glasgow have not gone unnoticed, and insiders have begun to tout him as a complete package, ready for the international stage.

Butland's National and International Exploits

With nine caps for England already under his belt and participation in Euro 2012, Butland is no stranger to the international game. His skills and experience place him in a favorable position for a potential recall. A former Belgian international, boasting 38 caps, likens Butland's influence and professional demeanor to that of Simon Mignolet, another goalkeeper he has had the privilege to work with.

Impact at Rangers

Butland's contribution to Rangers has been significant, with the team reaping the rewards of his consistent performances. He was instrumental in Rangers' triumph in the Viaplay Cup, their ongoing contest with Celtic in the Premiership, and their progress in the Europa League. Beyond the pitch, Butland's presence has been profoundly felt in the dressing room, instilling a sense of confidence within the team, particularly among the defenders.

Interest and Retention

Despite Butland catching the eye of Premier League outfit Nottingham Forrest, Rangers have managed to hold on to their star goalkeeper. The club's decision underscores their faith in his ability and contribution to the team's success.

In the closing conversations, the speaker tactfully sidesteps speculation on whether England's national manager should select Butland. The decision, he acknowledges, is the manager's to make. However, he unequivocally affirms Butland's capability to rise to the occasion, should he be chosen.