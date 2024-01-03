en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Ja Morant’s Tender Comeback: Social Media Appearance With Daughter Amidst Returning Success

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Ja Morant’s Tender Comeback: Social Media Appearance With Daughter Amidst Returning Success

In a rare social media appearance, Memphis Grizzlies guard, Ja Morant, recently featured in an Instagram video alongside his daughter, Kaari, in a captivating father-daughter moment. The clip, highlighting Morant’s commitment to maintaining his physical condition during his 25-game suspension, also captures the duo singing in unison, further showcasing the tender relationship between the two.

Ja Morant’s Suspension and Social Media Hiatus

Morant has kept a low profile on social media following a series of controversies from the last season. The Grizzlies’ guard faced significant backlash earlier this year for brandishing a firearm, which eventually led to his team’s elimination from the NBA playoffs. Following these events, Morant took a break from social media, with his recent appearance on Instagram marking a significant return.

Growing Popularity of Kaari Morant

Born on August 7, 2019, Kaari Morant is the daughter of Ja Morant and his ex-girlfriend, KK Dixon. Despite her young age, she has already managed to amass a considerable following on social media, boasting over 200,000 followers. Frequently featured in postgame interviews, Kaari’s popularity continues to surge, much like her father’s on-court success.

Memphis Grizzlies’ Performance in Morant’s Absence and Return

During Morant’s suspension, the Grizzlies managed to keep their heads above water, but the team’s performance has notably improved since his return. The Grizzlies recently clinched a 106-98 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, with Morant leading the charge with an impressive tally of 26 points, five rebounds, and ten assists. Their current 5-3 record post Morant’s comeback signals a positive turnaround, even though they suffered a loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

As the third season of Morant’s vlog, produced by Olympicc Films, looms around the corner, fans eagerly anticipate more behind-the-scenes footage and insights into the life of the talented basketball player and his relationship with his daughter.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers

By Salman Khan

High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools

By Salman Khan

Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio

By Salman Khan

Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL

By Salman Khan

Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans ...
@NFL · 53 seconds
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans ...
heart comment 0
Wolves’ Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers

By Salman Khan

Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.

By Salman Khan

AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans – A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds

By Salman Khan

NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets

By Salman Khan

Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
Latest Headlines
World News
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
10 seconds
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
14 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
15 seconds
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
21 seconds
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
37 seconds
Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway
44 seconds
Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
54 seconds
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
9 mins
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
9 mins
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app