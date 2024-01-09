en English
Sports

Ja Morant’s Season Cut Short by Severe Shoulder Injury

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
News from the NBA court is grim as Memphis Grizzlies’ star guard, Ja Morant, faces a premature end to his season due to a severe shoulder injury. The injury necessitates surgery and marks a harsh close to a challenging season for the two-time All-Star, who had earlier missed a quarter of the season due to an NBA suspension.

Ja Morant’s Season-Ending Injury

The injury, a torn labrum, occurred during a practice session and was confirmed after Morant was spotted with his shoulder in a sling during the game against Phoenix. The setback requires season-ending surgery, leaving the Grizzlies without their key player for the remainder of the season.

Morant had made a significant comeback after his suspension, averaging 25.1 points over nine games and steering the team to a 6-3 record during that period. This recent development, however, leaves the Grizzlies in a precarious position, currently occupying the 13th place in the Western Conference with a 13-23 record.

The Impact on Memphis Grizzlies

The abrupt conclusion of Morant’s season adds to the Grizzlies’ woes, with another starter, Steven Adams, already sidelined for the season. The team will now need to focus on developing other players and potentially securing a high draft pick. Despite the setback, the team and fans alike remain hopeful for Morant’s full recovery in time for the 2024-25 season.

Broader Sports News Updates

In other sports news, pro tennis tours are introducing new guidelines to reduce late-night matches and standardize the types of tennis balls used from 2025, addressing injury risks and equipment inconsistency.

Football is also in the headlines, with Michigan’s head coach Jim Harbaugh contemplating a return to the NFL, and the New Orleans Saints grappling with controversy over sportsmanship. In a further development, Indianapolis Colts’ owner Jim Irsay is battling a severe respiratory illness, throwing a shadow of uncertainty over Eric Bieniemy’s future following the firing of coach Ron Rivera by the Washington Commanders.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

