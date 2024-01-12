J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes’ Upcoming Season

Ohio State’s football team has been given a significant boost for the upcoming season as key player J.T. Tuimoloau has announced his return for his senior year. Despite an unsuccessful end to the previous season, the offseason has been a beacon of positivity for the Buckeyes, with several talented players opting to stay with the college team instead of entering the NFL Draft. Tuimoloau, a standout defensive end, expressed his motivation for staying on Instagram, citing “unfinished business,” including the desire to beat Michigan, win a Big Ten Championship, and chase a national championship.

Unfinished Business Fuels Return

His decision to return has been hailed as particularly impactful given the strength of Ohio State’s defense, where he plays a crucial role. As a junior, Tuimoloau already made a significant impact as a defensive end, with 74 total tackles, 18 for loss, 7 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, and a touchdown. He was a five-star, No. 1-rated prospect in Washington and the top-rated defensive lineman in the country.

Boost for the Buckeyes

His return, along with other key players, is expected to bolster Ohio State’s defense for the upcoming season. Tuimoloau, the second-best defensive end in Mel Kiper, Jr.’s rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft, played in all 13 games last season, recording 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks. His decision to return gives coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes a strong foundation to build on defense in 2024.

Strengthening the Lineup

Tuimoloau’s return adds to a list of players from the 2021 class who are staying at Ohio State for their senior seasons, further strengthening the team’s lineup for the 2024 season. His decision to stay means that four of the five players who started a game on the line for Ohio State this year will be back, contributing to the team’s reloading for the upcoming season. As of now, Marvin Harrison Jr. remains the only Buckeye to declare for the NFL Draft, leaving the team and fans awaiting the decision of running back TreVeyon Henderson.