Sports

J.J. McCarthy Declares for NFL Draft, Michigan's Harbaugh in Talks with Chargers

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
J.J. McCarthy Declares for NFL Draft, Michigan’s Harbaugh in Talks with Chargers

Following an illustrious career at the University of Michigan, quarterback J.J. McCarthy has declared his intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy, who led the Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997, announced his decision via social media. He expressed his gratitude towards his teammates, coaches, and the Ann Arbor community, acknowledging the difficulty of his decision.

A Legacy Left Behind

McCarthy’s tenure at Michigan was marked with significant success. He led the Wolverines to two Big Ten conference titles and two College Football Playoff appearances, culminating in the 2023 national title. Over his three seasons, he threw for 6,266 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, and rushed for an additional 632 yards and 10 touchdowns. His performance has solidified his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks to ever don the maize and blue.

Prospects in the NFL Draft

McCarthy’s declaration for the 2024 NFL Draft comes on the heels of a successful season, spurring speculations about his prospects. CBS Sports’ 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings place McCarthy as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 22 overall prospect. The Wolverines’ quarterback is widely expected to be a first-round pick, given his exceptional skills and efficient statistics.

Michigan’s Future and Coaching Changes

The departure of McCarthy, along with running back Blake Corum, leaves a significant void in Michigan’s offense. The Wolverines will be looking to fill this gap potentially through the transfer market or with returning players. In a related development, Michigan’s head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly in talks with the Los Angeles Chargers about their head coach position.

College football has seen a series of coaching changes recently. The University of Washington swiftly appointed former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch as their head coach in response to the departure of Kalen DeBoer to Alabama. Fisch agreed to a lucrative seven-year contract averaging $7.75 million annually.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

