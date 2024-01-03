Izocam Sailing Team: Riding the Waves of Success and Sustainability

The Izocam Sailing Team, a unique blend of professional sailors and employees from Izocam – a leader in the insulation industry, carved a niche for itself in the competitive sailing world of 2023. The team’s strong performance throughout the year, bagging three prestigious trophies, underlined not just their prowess on the waves, but also Izocam’s commitment to sustainability and a better future.

More Than Just a Race

The team’s mission transcends the thrill of competition. By participating in various races, they aim to raise awareness about global climate change and the imperative of sustainable living. The sailors comprised of both professional racers and Izocam employees, who trained under the watchful eyes of the renowned Sailmaster team.

Impressive Showings

Their performance throughout the year was marked by commendable showings at various races. In the MIYC Winter Trophy held in Marmaris, the team secured a respectable 16th position among 40 boats. The EAYK Winter Trophy at Ceşme Marina saw them in their element, finishing in an impressive 3rd place. They also participated in the prestigious BOSPHORUS CUP in Istanbul, showcasing their sailing proficiency on the grand stage.

Year-End Triumph

The year concluded on a high note as the Izocam Sailing Team clinched the 3rd place trophy in the HDI Burhanettin Tekdağ Year-End Cup Sailing Yacht Races in Marmaris. This victory was a testament to their consistent performance and the team’s unwavering dedication to their mission.

Izocam’s ethos of energy saving, environmentally friendly production, and health consciousness is mirrored in the sailing team’s activities. As they sail into 2024, they plan to continue their advocacy for sustainability, while striving for greater success on the sea.